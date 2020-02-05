Essay competition gives some Wyoming youths the chance to win lifelong hunting permits

Students walk along a trail behind the Casper Events Center during hunting ground training at a Wyoming Outdoors Expo in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Winners of the annual “Tom Easterly Memorial Award” receive lifelong hunting permits valid in Wyoming.

This is the fifth year that the prize has been awarded. Two young people will be chosen to receive lifelong Wyoming game birds / small game licenses and lifelong conservation stamps.

“The Tom Easterly Memorial Award is set in the spirit of the former Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Greybull biologist Tom Easterly, who believed in future generations of conservationists,” says the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “His passion was to introduce young hunters to bird hunting and to share the importance of nature.”

Article continues below …

An essay competition gives young people 14-17 from the Greybull Biologist District the chance to win lifelong hunting permits. That district includes Basin, Burlington, Cowley, Greybull, Lovell, Manderson, Ten Sleep and Worland.

“Youth must also be a resident who has continuously resided in Wyoming for at least 10 years immediately prior to the date of application,” add Game and Fish. “To be eligible, eligible young people must submit an application, accompanied by an essay describing why he or she hunts and why wildlife is important to them.”

“Applications must be submitted no later than 1 April and be assessed by the qualifications of the applicant and the content of their essay by a committee of five.”

Forms to request the prize are available from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.