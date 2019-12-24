ESPNs Maria Taylor talks about The NBA & # 39; s Christmas Day Slate

Loading...

Maria Taylor is one of the fastest growing stars in the sports media and will be one of the faces of ESPN reporting in college football as the lead reporter for the ABC Saturday primetime game, as well as the lead actress on college game day and other CFB shows. That year, Taylor, a former basketball and volleyball player at the University of Georgia, also took responsibility for hosting ESPN's NBA pre- and post-game NBA countdown, flanked by Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski, and others.

Wednesday is their first NBA Christmas party venue, as ESPN carries Celtics raptors at noon before moving to ABC to get Bucks Sixers, Rockets Warriors, and Clippers-Lakers with the Blazers Nuggets nightcap on ESPN.

Taylor spoke to Dime this week about her new role in NBA reporting, all of her college football assignments, her recent encounter with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and her thoughts on the marquee players and teams that will play on Christmas Day Brings harmony.

How did your first season at NBA Countdown start and how do you feel now that we're nearing the middle of the season?

Right, it's funny because I now feel like we're on the rhythm. At first, you're just trying to feel each other. I've gotten up with Jalen! Worked. I played basketball and get up with Jay Will on college day. and I worked with Woj on the NBA Draft Combine, but never all together in one studio. It was cool to have had a couple of shows where I feel like we all know our roles and how to work together. Then you throw Paul or RJ in or whoever comes through the studio and it feels like the machine is well oiled. This is a good time to get there because the NBA is sure to be in the spotlight for Christmas Day.

I did something similar to you. I started in the NBA and then did college football at CBS for a while before returning here. The seasons are so different.

Yes.

College football is a 15-16 week sprint and then bowl season. And the NBA is obviously months and months old, and the key points of the season like Christmas and All-Star are building up a little slower. How did it grow between them and start getting a little more involved in NBA?

Getty Image

I have to tell you, Heisman's week was like the craziest week ever. I did an NBA countdown, went to Philly and played the match day. It was the week of the College Football Awards, so I switched between Atlanta and Clemson and did sitdown interviews with Trevor Lawrence. I went from Philly to Heisman and this Monday, I forgot, we were in Milwaukee for the game and I interviewed Giannis for the Christmas present. So the lines between NBA and college football are blurred for me, almost to the point where it looks like, "Is this one and the same?" But yes, you are literally right. I keep telling people I know they're both sports, but it almost feels like it's biology versus social studies or something. Only completely different lanes in which I am traveling.

So I do Christmas Day and then fly to Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl, then I fly straight to LA. – I think we're going to do a Lakers-Mavs live show on the 29th. So I'm going to ping back and forth between the two all the way to the national championship. Maybe it helps me. I think if you are busy you don't have time to think about it. If I really think about what is going to happen, I will probably go crazy, but I have no time to think about it.

Yes, I did an article about Cassidy [Hubbarth] as the last all-star and she said the same thing. She remains so busy that she has no time to worry about anything she has to do. She just goes and does it.

Where do I literally wake up? Let's go, understand. This interview? Cool, done.

They don't like "OK, I have to sit down with Giannis and come up with all of this." It's just "OK, we're in Milwaukee. Let's do it."

[laughs] "We're in Milwaukee", exactly. "How do I get to Atlanta? The College Football Awards start in an hour. "

I would like to join you in the games of Christmas day and collect your thoughts about it. It starts with Celtics Raptors – I know you'll get in at 2:00 p.m. afterwards – but there are two teams that were two of the biggest surprises in the east. I think we all thought it would mostly be a two-team race at the top, but both teams played really well, Toronto with injuries and Boston with changes in the lineup. What have you seen from these two teams and how do you see your chances of maintaining this level?

Well, it's funny, because if you tell me at the start of the season that a kawhi-free Toronto has to survive Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka's injuries sometime during the season and until Christmas, the day we go over they would speak as a power player in the east, I would say: "I don't believe you." That is exactly what they did. You just keep winning games. Pascal Siakam, I don't think we could talk about him as many times during the countdown as I would have liked to, and highlighting them on Christmas Day is a great opportunity to do that. Because everything he did with the spotlights looks even better than we thought he could do a year ago on a team that won the World Cup, which is impressive.

And I think it was fun to see the Celtics under the direction of Kemba Walker. They have managed to kill teams for their offenses, and I think a lot of it has to do with Walker being added. At the same time, their defense is equally high with that of Toronto for one of the league's best. So it will be fun if they attack each other. I love Jayson and Jaylen, the Jays, as they both continue to improve. I recently sat down with Tatum and talked about going backwards last season and leaping forward this year. I attribute part of what Kemba Walker did for this offense and overall performance for this team's chemistry. You seem to be having a lot of fun.

Bucks-Sixers is the second game, and that and Clippers-Lakers will be the two marquee games. These are the two teams that we thought would head the east in the coming season. The bucks look better than we thought, which is crazy because I think we all thought they would be back in that 60-win range. You said you sat down with Giannis. What did you talk about and what do you get from him when you sit down with him because he seems to be as focused and locked up as we can only see from people like LeBron?

Getty Image

I think what caught my eye and I had the pleasure and you had the pleasure of looking after the elite sport at most. So you were with the Nick Sabans of the world. They were near the Dabo Swinneys. And I'm going to be with the Giannis now, and I'm adding this whole pot of size, and I think the number one ingredient is that no one is ever complacent when you interfere in the great conversation. There is no feeling of complacency in Giannis. He told all fans after the MVP parade that he no longer wanted to be called MVP, but at the same time he knew that he was playing at MVP level. He understood that what I have to add to my game is the consistent shooting of the three, and that's what he did. He shoots 45 percent of three in December and it gets better month by month.

Another part of the size is knowing where your weakness is and finding ways to fix it, and that's what he was able to prove was great. So I do not rely on "I am a sporty freak", but on "I will get to work to strengthen every weakness." If the worst thing he had was left-handed dribbling, I imagine him to be a young child who was like the only hand he dribbled with. This is the kind of player he gives me when I sit across from him. He wants to stare at his weaknesses and attack them where some people shy away from them. Some people don't want to be vulnerable this way, and I think part of it is related to his upbringing, his family, and the way he leads his life.

I look at him the same way – Kawhi did the same. LeBron did the same. They look back and they go, OK, that was me worst and they're working on it.

Almost everything is what you can remember.

Right, and in the other things he got better too. For example, he did better on the edge, which is crazy. He is a better passerby this year. He is a better shooter. I think last year in the playoffs he learned that he needs to involve his teammates a little bit more because the teams will attack him, but also that he has to be able to do more because they don't allow that you get them on the paint every time.

And we even saw part of it against the Lakers. You want to tell me that Eric Bledsoe can't play and some games will fail, so Donte DiVincenzo has to come in and be almost a plug and play player and still find the chemistry and find a role in this team. And the only way that happens is when Giannis finds a way to involve him and create the best situation to stand out with the team, and I think he did it. This is another step in the leadership and basketball IQ he has undertaken. I think we all thought he could do it, but it's amazing to see him doing it in real time.

On the other hand, the Sixers were up and down, still trying to figure out a few things. What were your impressions of them this year? I know you have seen them on ESPN games a few times and if they are great they are great and sometimes when they are on the offensive they are in the mud.

Yes, we just had it at Mavs' home and that's what it does. Sometimes it looks aggressively like rubbing a stone and a stick together. Nothing is going smoothly. You cannot stir this mixture. And then when they are fast another time, Simmons goes into the transition, it looks smooth. Or Joel Embiid is completely unstoppable, which he was in this Mavericks matchup. Defensively, they will be able to block everyone.

If you start with five and everyone is 6 or higher, you should definitely be able to do that, but I think at the same time you have to figure out what your offensive identity will look like. I don't think they know what that is, or even get anything that will get them into the final or the eastern final. I think we are all waiting for it because we think the Sixers should be there.

There is a glaring weakness right now and it is this insult and it will be interesting to see her in the spotlight against the dollars and see how Giannis and Joel attack it. But if you want to reach the final, I know a team that you have to get through. So here, let's see.

The middle game is Rockets Warriors, which have been decimated by injuries. But Houston is a fascinating team because it looks like they're starting to figure things out. Russ and Harden had good games at the same time and the win over the Clippers was impressive. What do you think about this Rockets team and where do they fit in the picture of the Western Conference?

I think if the missiles can focus on defense for an entire game, they can be a challenger for everyone. I really believe that. Especially after Russ went against the Clippers at Staples Center. It was still not a perfect game for Harden, but [Russ] was able to step up in that absence and that's what you need for a 1-2 punch. What if we are just seeing the beginnings finding out, and who has to take the reins when? What if this is just the beginning of it?

This is so interesting about Houston right now. Again, I think there are times when it's going to be the first half and they're just like, "Um, we'll get it in the second half." History. I mean we saw teams that scored 70 points in the first half. They could easily turn it around if they wanted to.

We talk a lot about Harden and we talk about Russ and Harden together, but we should really start talking about the Rockets as real competitors, especially after what they did against the Clippers.

Then there are Clippers-Lakers. This is the one that everyone wants to see when playing against each other. AD and LeBron, questionable, and fingers crossed that they can both play. We saw her play on opening night and it was a great game and the clippers overwhelmed her with depth. Where do you see this matchup now, where these two teams are two months later?

Getty Image

I think it will be a different game because I was actually there for the opening night. Even though the score was read closer, it felt like the clippers were in command of the whole game. It almost looked like they had thrown the Lakers back. I expect it will be different. For one thing, I expect LeBron to play and that everyone is healthy and playing in this game [laughs]. I also expect it to be a really strong trip from LeBron. I expect AD to do even more – and he had a great game on the opening night – and that the Lakers are just becoming more dominant.

As you said, we're almost in the middle of the season, it's Christmas Day, everyone understands how to play with each other and what role you play, but to answer your question of what's happening on the track to really make it off is the depth.

At the end of the day, the clippers have it. You can get LouWill out and he's like an instant insult or you can run the pick-and-roll with Montrezl Harrell and you have a lot of answers the Lakers don't have when someone gets into bad trouble or is injured. These question marks can appear in the middle of the game and I think the clippers have this advantage.

Finally, the nightcap is Pelicans-Nuggets. Obviously it was a shit that Zion didn't play due to his injury, but the Nuggets have an impressive win over LeBron-less Lakers. This was a hot and cold team this year, but they might come over, especially Nikola Jokic's play. Where do you see Denver in the west and did we forget a little with a slow start?

It's so interesting, isn't it? They have a breakout season, 54 wins, second round of playoffs. I know I was very intrigued by how they would do it and we know that the Western Conference is very top heavy. So what will the answers look like? But so far it has been a bit gloomy and I think a big part of it was Jokic and the more we see him get in shape and be able to be the same player as last year, will be the answer for that Be nuggets.

I hate the fact that Zion can't play, but after a year I know that he will do anything to get back on the ground. If anything, the pelicans must hold him back. But it should be interesting, I want to see how the nuggets look down the route. Now that we're nearing the middle, what do you look like on the other side? Because it almost looks like they are in the pre-season or trying to reach the strongest part of their team and they may be making their move, but I don't know.

,