ESPNs & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; Bull's documentary is released in June 2020

For almost two years, ESPN has been shooting a 10-hour documentary about the 1998 Chicago Bulls entitled "The Last Dance" without specifying a fixed release date. The first announcement said it would come sometime in 2019, but was later postponed to 2020.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN released the latest teaser for the series, highlighting how many people were interviewed for it – from Michael Jordan to Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman to Carmen Electra, Barack Obama, Isiah Thomas and Ahmad Rashad. It will be as comprehensive as any sports documentary we've seen, and we finally know when it will be released: June 2020.

It will be interesting to see how they publish it, whether it is a part a week for 10 weeks in summer or whether they run several segments every week. The June 2020 release date indicates that they will hold this either during or immediately after the NBA final. Regardless, it will be the highly anticipated sports documentary of the year as there is raw material from exercises and unfiltered interviews with what appears to be anyone who has come into contact with this team.

We'll find out soon enough and hope that our patience will be rewarded with a spectacular glimpse into the end of one of the NBA's greatest dynasties.