ESPN supportologist Joe Lunardi is optimistic about BYU basketball, even without injured children

PROVO – The man who invented the “parenthesis” witnessed BYU’s overtime overtime 87-84 in Saint Mary’s Thursday evening.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi watched Cougars coach Mark Pope play without top scorer Yoeli Childs, who suffered an open index dislocation on his shooting hand during practice last Tuesday, falling to the Gaels .

So what was he doing in the Bay Area Thursday in the first place? “Have you ever spent January in Philadelphia?” Said Lunardi, half-joking.

Earlier this week, Lunardi, who calls his predictions for popular NCAA tournaments a combination of “art and science,” had both teams slated to be No. 9 seeded in the NCAA 2020 tournament. Cougars are not have not been to the NCAA tournament since 2015.

For years, college basketball fans have followed Lunardi and its projected mediums, which receive millions of hits online in a given season.

Late Thursday night, Lunardi left even more impressed with BYU after nearly knocking over Saint Mary’s without Childs.

As important as the Cougars ’fight against Saint Mary’s, Lunardi knew before the news that a loss would not hurt their hopes in the NCAA.

“No one is falling from the field, especially BYU,” Lunardi told Deseret News before the game. “It is more important for the home team to win. For BYU, it’s basically a free shot. “

The two teams performed on Thursday in an overtime thriller. TJ Haws collected 29 points and Jake Toolson added 24 for the Cougars. Jordan Ford had 24 for the Gaels.

Lunardi was working on his new medium during the match. It was released on Friday and BYU (12-5, 1-1) remained a No. 9 seed, as did Saint Mary’s (15-3 2-1).

The Cougars welcome Portland on Saturday (7:30 p.m. MT, BYUtv).

“Everyone knows that Duke and Kentucky will participate in the tournament and I think these two teams (BYU and Saint Mary’s) will do so too,” said Lunardi. “But I try to travel like the committee (NCAA tournament) to see as many games of this type as possible.”

Lunardi is optimistic about the Cougars and the Gaels – and the West Coast Conference in general. Lunardi firmly believes that the WCC is a three-bid league. He has Gonzaga as the No. 1 seed.

“For me, it’s an 8v9 game in the NCAA tournament. These two teams are good enough to participate in the tournament and progress, “said Lunardi before the BYU-Saint Mary game on Thursday. “They are older and have played in big games. If Childs had been eligible at the start of the season, BYU would have been in these bands. While they were certainly good, they were probably an NIT team without him, roughly. Obviously, they won every game with him except the loss of Utah. And he was out at the end of this match. And he went out (against Saint Mary’s). It’s disappointing, but in all honesty, Saint Mary’s probably had a bit of luck as they were completely ruined at the end of the third overtime at Pacific. The two would be very difficult to face in the tournament as they are older, experienced and the 3 can be a great equalizer. “

When it comes to evaluating BYU for the NCAA tournament, Lunardi takes into account the Sunday game rule. Cougars do not compete on Sunday due to school policy, which requires the NCAA to place them in a slice from Thursday to Saturday, which may have an impact on their ranking.

“BYU is actually on the eighth line. I had to move them to keep them away from a Sunday (support). It was very difficult when they were twice in the first four of Dayton. It started on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, so you had to line up three things, “said Lunardi. “Sometimes the support doesn’t allow it. The year they played Iona (in 2012) in the top four, they fell to 11 seeds. It was because of this rule (Sunday). is not challenging anyone’s religious beliefs. It is reality. (The NCAA tournament committee is not going to) will move them to accommodate them. They say, “It is your rule, not ours.”

How will the NCAA tournament committee see BYU this year, knowing that Childs, who averages 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, has been sidelined for the first nine games due of an NCAA suspension and could be away for a while with this finger injury?

“The player availability tables have become an increasingly important element for the committee. And the way it works, the conference is on the phone regularly during the season on scheduled calls with the committee representative and a secondary committee representative, “said Lunardi. “Of the 10 people, they are each assigned three leagues as a primary and three leagues as a secondary. It’s their job to contact the league office and say, “What’s up?” The next call may concern Childs. It continues. They will examine the offensive and defensive effectiveness of BYU with and without it. If he comes back and plays like he was, it would give them the benefit of the doubt if they were on the fence. I just think they are too good to be on the fence. These two teams are really very good. “