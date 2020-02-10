ESPN +: price, where to buy, and everything you need to know

ESPN +, ESPN’s streaming service, was launched in 2018 and heralded a new era in content delivery for Disney-owned properties. Before we look at it, however, we should first find that despite its appearance, ESPN + is not a standalone streaming service and is not a replacement for your ESPN cable channel.

Instead, ESPN + offers users a new, mobile way to access ESPN sports content and live programs through the updated ESPN app. The new service differs from other streaming apps in several important ways. Here you will find everything that sports fans need to know about ESPN + to cut cables.

What it costs

If it seems right for you, there are three different subscription models. A basic subscription to ESPN + costs either $ 5 a month or $ 50 a year. The annual subscription is more expensive in advance, but saves you $ 10 a year. ESPN also offers occasional offers that bundle annual ESPN + subscriptions with UFC Pay-Per-Views. So if you’re a fan of both, you should be careful and you can potentially save a few dollars.

If you want to watch ESPN +, the new streaming service from Disney, Disney + and Hulu, you all get one in a package that only costs $ 13 a month. That’s $ 5 cheaper than it would if you subscribed to all three separately.

Subscription to paid television is still required to watch ESPN live channels, whether via cable, satellite, or a live TV streaming service. The app acts as a gatekeeper by requiring users to log in to their TV provider account to enable live viewing. If you need help finding a streaming TV provider, check out our guide to live TV streaming services.

If you believe that the service does not meet your requirements, you can cancel your subscription at any time without conditions.

What you get

The service includes selected live MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS games, as well as college sports, PGA golf, top rank boxes and grand slam tennis matches. You will also find the United Soccer League, Cricket, Rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League and UEFA Nations League games here.

ESPN + Becomes a Football Fan’s Best Friend: In addition to the football content listed above, ESPN + has a multi-year contract with the FA Cup – the oldest national cup tournament in the world – to broadcast English football matches in the United States. In 2020, ESPN + will also stream the Bundesliga, Germany’s top football league, which has so far cost only $ 20 through Fox alone.

The app gives you access to scores, news, sports radios, podcasts, an on-demand library, and certain games and programs that are not available on the ESPN cable channels. There is also a compressed digital version of the popular SportsCenter summary of the network every day. ESPN + is also the only place to find the new digital version of ESPN’s NFL Prime Time.

It also extends your existing sports subscriptions. If you subscribe to another premium sports streaming service like MLB.tv or NHL.tv, you can access games that are not on the market through the ESPN app.

ESPN also has the exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views. This makes ESPN + the only place where you can stream the biggest games in the promotion. However, these events are not free with an ESPN + subscription. Each PPV costs $ 60 in addition to your existing subscription fees.

In addition to live sports, ESPN + also includes a variety of classic and original ESPN content. ESPN + is home to the entire 30 for 30 documentary library, including successful sports documents such as the full O.J Simpson: Made in America series and This Magic Moment. The original content includes NBA rooks that follow NBA rookies in their first season. Peyton’s Places, Peyton Mannings Show, which discusses NFL history, current events, interviews and more; Detail, a show with elite athletes like Kobe Bryant, Daniel Cormier, Manning and more who break the film down like the pros; and much more.

After hiring the founder of House of Highlights, Omar Raja, ESPN renewed its commitment to digital programming by renovating a 2,750-square-foot studio space dedicated exclusively to digital things. ESPN is currently planning to broadcast more than 500 live original broadcasts on ESPN + and other platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook.

What about watching

Sports-critical videos can be streamed at up to 60 frames per second. However, this increases your data charges when you are looking over a mobile connection. Unfortunately, one area in which ESPN + is very similar to its cable channel siblings is advertising. Despite the subscription model, you will still encounter a limited number of ads while watching live broadcasts.

On the other hand, if you miss the first part of a game, you can watch live content from the start, even if you’re late.

Not everyone was enthusiastic about the service’s performance. During a recent college football game, production issues forced ESPN + to apologize.

What do I need?

The ESPN app is available on almost all devices and platforms that we can imagine, including Android smartphones, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire TV cubes, Fire TV Smart TVs, Fire / Kindle tablets, Apple TV and iPhone, iPad, Roku, Oculus Go, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Samsung Smart TVs. With luck, platforms like LG’s WebOS and Vizios SmartCast will be added shortly, but Vizio owners can now take advantage of their TV’s built-in Chromecast feature.

The only limitation is that you have to be in the US to watch. There are currently no international plans. This probably means that you are not very lucky to access the service abroad. However, a VPN can help you get around this roadblock.

This is the quick and easy overview of ESPN + and its functions. The service will certainly evolve over time and we will keep you up to date on all important additions and changes. More information about ESPN + can be found on the ESPN Media Zone website. IOS device users can download the ESPN app from iTunes, while Android users can find it on the Play Store.

Editor’s recommendations