ESPN +: price, how to get it and everything you need to know

ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN +, arrived last year and heralded a new era for the delivery of content for Disney properties. However, before we go into what it is, we must start by saying that, despite appearance, ESPN + is not a stand-alone streaming service, nor a replacement for your ESPN cable channel.

Instead, ESPN + offers users a new, mobile way to access ESPN content and live programming through the updated ESPN app. The new service differs from other streaming apps in a number of important ways. This is all sports fans should know about ESPN +.

What it costs

If it suits you, there are three different subscription models. A basic ESPN + subscription costs $ 5 per month or $ 50 per year. Although it is more expensive in advance, the annual subscription will save you $ 10 per year. ESPN also offers occasional deals that bundle annual ESPN + subscriptions with UFC Pay-Per-Views, so if you’re a fan of both, keep an eye out and you might save a few dollars.

If you want to view ESPN +, the new streaming service from Disney, Disney + and Hulu, you can get them all in a bundle that costs just $ 13 a month. That’s $ 5 cheaper than it would cost if you subscribed to all three separately.

To watch live ESPN channels, a paid TV subscription is still required, whether via cable, satellite or a live TV streaming service. The app acts as a gatekeeper by asking users to log in with their TV provider account to enable live viewing. If you need help finding a streaming TV provider, check out our live TV streaming services guide.

If you decide that the service does not meet your needs, you can cancel your subscription at any time without obligation.

What you get

The service includes selected live MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS games, as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing and Grand Slam tennis matches. You will also find the games United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League and UEFA Nations League.

ESPN + becomes the best friend of a football fan: In addition to the football content mentioned above, ESPN + has a multi-year deal with the FA Cup – the oldest domestic cup tournament in the world – to stream English football matches in the US in 2020, ESPN + will also have the Bundesliga stream, the best football competition in Germany, which previously only cost $ 20 via Fox.

The app gives you access to scores, news, sports radio, podcasts, an on-demand library and certain games and programming that are not available on ESPN cable channels, plus there is a condensed digital version of the popular SportsCenter collection every day of the network. ESPN + is also the only place to find the new digital version of ESPN’s NFL Prime Time.

It also improves your existing sports subscriptions – if you subscribe to another premium sports streaming service, such as MLB.tv or NHL.tv, you can access out-of-market games via the ESPN app.

ESPN also has exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views, making ESPN + the only place where you can stream the biggest competitions of the promotion. However, those events do not come for free with an ESPN + subscription. Each PPV costs $ 60 extra on top of your existing subscription costs.

In addition to live sports, ESPN + also contains a wide range of classic and original ESPN content. ESPN + is home to the full 30 for 30 documentary library, including popular sports documents such as the complete, Academy Award-winning O.J Simpson: Made in America series and This Magic Moment. Original content includes NBA Rooks, which follows NBA rookies in their first season; Peyton’s Places, Peyton Manning’s show on NFL history, current events, interviews and more; Detail, a show with top athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Daniel Cormier, Manning, and more films breaking off as in the pros; and much more.

What about viewing?

Of crucial importance for sports content, video can be streamed up to 60 frames per second, although this increases your data costs when you watch over a mobile connection. Unfortunately, one of the areas in which ESPN + is very similar to its brother or sister’s cable advertisement is advertising. Despite the subscription model, you will still encounter a limited number of advertisements while watching live programming.

On the other hand, if you miss the first part of a game, you can watch live content from the beginning, even if you start watching late.

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the performance of the service. During a recent college football game, production problems forced ESPN + to apologize.

What do I need?

The ESPN app is available on almost every device and platform that we can think of, including Android smartphones, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Smart TVs, Fire / Kindle tablets, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Oculus Go, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Samsung Smart TVs. With a little luck, platforms such as LG’s WebOS and Vizio’s SmartCast will soon be added, but Vizio owners can use the built-in Chromecast feature of their TV for the time being.

The only limit is that you have to be in the US to look. There are currently no international plans, which probably means that you will not be very lucky to access the service abroad, although a VPN might help you to bypass this roadblock.

That is the quick and easy summary of ESPN + and its functions. The service will certainly evolve with the passage of time, and we will keep you updated with all important additions and changes. You can find more information about ESPN + on the ESPN Media Zone website. Users of iOS devices can download the ESPN app via iTunes, while Android users can find it in the Play Store.

