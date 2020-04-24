ESPN had technical issues during the inquiry into the NFL issue

Changes to a number of home-based ads from the COVID-19 mask have produced some technical issues, and the NFL mockup Monday resulted in its own technical problems. The two teamed up in a fun way Wednesday during ESPN SportsCenter’s Dianna Russini reporting on the issue; host Matt Barrie asked him what the union was doing to prepare for technical issues, the question lost and its technical problems.
I was asking @diannaESPN for a talk during tomorrow’s #NFLDraft, when this happened. Pic.twitter.com/dewB9nBUj9
– Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) April 22, 2020
Russini said this on Twitter himself later:
I hate everything https://t.co/2tdXZjPBjo
– Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 22, 2020
They cut me off when I said “Matt I can’t hear you which is my normal victory but …” normally
– Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 22, 2020
That is a very beautiful time for work difficulties to prove. Hopefully Thursday’s coverage will run smoothly.
