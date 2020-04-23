ESPN for Apple Television now lets you auto engage in 3 stay video games/channels at once on home screen

Just in time for the 2020 NFL draft starting up this night, April 23rd, ESPN has up-to-date its Apple Tv set application with the capability to vehicle engage in 3 are living channels/game titles at the same time.

ESPN’s most new update this week for iOS, tvOS, and watchOS only mentions “Bug fixes and optimizations” but the company’s Senior Director of Product shared about the new attribute on Twitter.

We introduced a new variation of the @espnapp on tvOS right now. Fav element is 3up car enjoy of dwell channels it is wonderful. I simply cannot hold out for the draft. Go crew.

That is terrific timing for these who want to view the NFL draft that starts tonight even though maintaining an eye on other channels and searching close to.

The 3up auto enjoy of dwell channels feature also would have been excellent for March Insanity but we’ll have to hold out till subsequent year to take gain of that due to the fact the NCAA championships were being canceled because of to the pandemic.

A little bit distinctive, ESPN for Apple Television set has allowed users to view four games simultaneously because 2017 but that takes up your complete display screen, though the most up-to-date 3up automobile engage in aspect makes it possible for you see multiple dwell channels/video games and nonetheless search showcased articles on the ESPN home screen.

— Andrew Machado (@machado) April 22, 2020

