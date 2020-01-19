ESPN Broadcaster Outperforms Donald Cerrone's UFC 246

Donald Cerrone was criticized for not having had major fights before and was classified as a slow starter. Well, after his quick loss to Conor McGregor UFC 246 According to reports, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN blew up the popular fighter for what turned out on Saturday.

Smith lies down in Cerrone

McGregor stormed out of the gates in the card’s headliner, and when they clung in, he stunned Cerrone with a series of shoulder strikes. The former featherweight and lightweight world champion put a headbutt that put Cerrone in deeper water, and then McGregor ended the fight with subsequent blows. The fight lasted only 40 seconds.

Well, during the post-fight show on ESPN, Smith reportedly had the following to say about Cerrone (quotes about MMA fighting):

“Stand back, gather yourself,” said Smith. “The man has had over 50 fights in his career because he shouted loudly. They know how to fight. We saw you. We saw 17 submissions and 10 elimination games. Excuse me, step back and do as you please follows: “Okay, he caught my shoulder. I’m a little confused right now. Let me orient myself. Let me catch my breath.” I’m not even a fighter and I know that. Come on, all of you! You fought, I didn’t fight!

“This guy knows better and somehow you’re in there with Conor McGregor and I’ll tell you everything in a moment,” he said. “He has never had a pay-per-view. He wasn’t a champion. It could be that the lights were a little too bright. I have been involved in sports for a quarter of a century – not sports, but sports – and there have been many instances where I have seen palms sweaty, backs tight, and … dressing. Do not appear in that particular one Night, and that’s what happened to ‘cowboy’ Cerrone. He didn’t show up – period. and i don’t understand it. ‘

“If you look at” Cowboy “Cerrone, it doesn’t look like a fighter ready to fight tonight,” he said. “We knew Conor would be ready. We wondered if he would get him out early or not, because the later the fight goes on, the bigger and stronger the “cowboy” – supposedly. But so that he is injured in 15 seconds, he leaves the clinic and still lets Conor return straight to him. Come on, you’re smarter than that – except tonight. ‘

Fair? Unfair?

So are these reviews fair? Or overboard? It is certainly true that Cerrone has taken on heat in the past due to poor performance in major fights. Before UFC 246, Cerrone admitted that this was the case, but that Conor would see it differently.

But is what happened on Saturday the result of Cerrone’s habit of being a slow starter? Or to be overwhelmed in big fights? It could be partial. But how often do you see someone hurt and bloody from shoulder strikes?

Even if Cerrone will never win a UFC belt, his influence on MMA cannot be denied. Not only has he fought a who’s-who on the UFC list, he’s also one of the most active fighters of this generation who has set various records. At the end of the day, Cerrone will hang up the gloves with legendary status.