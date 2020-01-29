Esper will not rule out troop withdrawals in Africa as France requests the US to stay

Editor’s Note: This Richard Sisk article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that US strategic goals could include troop withdrawals in Africa, despite French fears that US support is “crucial” to the growing strength of terrorist groups in the region with ties to the Islamic State and counteract Al Qaeda.

“My goal is to adjust our footprint in many places, including Africa, to free up forces for a” big power competition “against China and Russia,” he said at a Pentagon joint press conference with French Defense Secretary Florence Parly.

Esper said no final decisions had been made to withdraw the estimated 6,000 US troops in Africa, but the priority must either be to bring the troops home or to reposition them for a possible major power conflict.

He declined to comment on whether the United States would abandon the recently established Niger drone base at an estimated cost of more than $ 100 million under a potential claim.

Esper added that other European nations could fill the gap if the US withdrew support from the French.

“I think it is time for other European allies to help in the region too,” he said, “and this could offset any changes we make in the next steps in Africa.”

“We know the United States’ priorities very well,” said Parly, but she suggested Esper rethink the situation in Africa.

“I would like to reiterate that US support is critical to our operations and reducing them would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists.” in an ongoing fight against terror.

“Our friends in the Sahel are in a situation where our help is critical and I have expressed hope that both the United States and France will continue to support them,” said Parly.

Since the French intervention in Mali, the United States has been assisting French troops in reconnaissance, aerial surveillance, and in-flight refueling.

Parly’s visit came a day after the insurgents attacked a Malian army camp near the Mauritanian border, killing 20 government forces at the latest in a series of attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, according to Agence France-Presse.

At the end of October, 53 Malian soldiers died in a further attack by militants who had committed themselves to IS, according to government reports.

At the end of November, two French military helicopters collided during an operation against insurgents in Mali and, according to the French Ministry of Defense, killed 13 soldiers in the worst individual damage to the French military in 36 years.

The army chief of staff was released in Niger earlier this month and mourned for three days after a raid on a remote base killed at least 89 Nigerian soldiers on January 9.

The U.S. Armed Forces have also been increasingly active in East Africa against al-Shabaab rebels in Somalia. On January 4, the rebels marched into Kenya to attack the Manda airstrip. One US soldier and two American contractors were killed.

The soldier was identified as an Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, from Evergreen Park, Illinois, an air traffic mechanic.

The U.S. Command for Africa announced on Monday that another airstrike against Al Shaba in Somalia had taken place, killing a suspected terrorist.

Last year, US fighter planes and drones carried out 55 air strikes by October. This is the highest number since the United States’ engagement in Somalia, according to the Department of Defense.

The growing threat across the region has created bipartisan pressure on Congress to withdraw troops.

In a statement dated January 10, Rep. James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma said that withdrawals from Africa would “be short-sighted, impair AFRICOM’s ability to carry out its mission, and consequently compromise national security.”

Last week, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, the senior member, warned in a letter to Esper of the “adverse effects of reducing our armed forces” stance in Africa. “

Another bipartisan letter to Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Maryland, vice chair of the committee, and ten other members of the House of Representatives, on January 10, said the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Africa would violate the national defense strategy that targets the fight against Russia and China this Esper has advocated

The letter highlighted the growing influence and investment of Russia, and particularly China, in Africa. “The implementation of stability operations in Africa and the encounter with China and Russia in the competition for major powers are not mutually exclusive.

“Instead of withdrawing from African affairs, it is in the US’s interest to continue to share democratic values ​​and military expertise with developing countries across the continent,” the letter said.

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles: