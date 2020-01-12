Esper saw no hard evidence of embassies' threat claim

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark Esper said explicitly on Sunday that he had seen no hard evidence that four US embassies were threatened when President Donald Trump authorized targeting of the Supreme Commander of Iran, which raises questions about the magnitude of the threat described by Trump last week. .

As the administration struggled to justify its drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, Esper and other officials tried to refocus attention on the voices of dissidence in Iran.

Esper said street protests in Tehran show that the Iranian people are hungry for more responsible government after the leaders’ refusal, and then admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane. The plane was shot down shortly after Iran launched strikes on US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani.

“You can see that the Iranian people are standing up and asserting their rights, their aspirations for better government – a different regime,” said Esper. He appeared in two Sunday news shows as national security adviser Robert O’Brien was interviewed by three other people – pressuring the White House campaign to exert “maximum pressure” on Tehran in order to change his behavior.

O’Brien suggested that the United States see this moment as an opportunity to further intensify pressure on Iranian leaders, with whom the United States has disagreed for four decades. Iranian leaders are already under tremendous pressure on economic sanctions that have virtually strangled Iran’s main source of income – oil exports.

Trump himself is under heavy pressure as he faces a planned Senate impeachment trial. Many in Congress are also upset by its management of Iran, complaining that the administration did not consult them before the January 3 strike that killed Iran’s most powerful general, nor did it sufficiently inform the members thereafter. Trump complicated the debate by saying on Fox News that he had to strike quickly because there was information that Iran could have attacked four U.S. embassies.

Esper and O’Brien said they agreed that Iran could have struck more than the US embassy in the Iraqi capital. But Esper, when asked if there was any specific evidence, replied, “I haven’t seen any concerning four embassies.” And in response to a question about whether Trump “embellished” the threat , Esper said, “I don’t believe it.”

After the United States killed Soleimani in Baghdad, it appeared that the backlash in Iran and elsewhere had helped Tehran by diverting attention from its internal problems. The strike also appeared to divert attention from internal turmoil in Iraq due to government corruption, and it intensified the efforts of Iraqi politicians to expel US and foreign forces.

But the fall of the Ukrainian plane on the night of the Soleimani strike, killing the 176 people on board, opened up new pressure for the Trump administration.

“I think the regime is having a very bad week,” said O’Brien.

“This is a regime that is in shock from maximum pressure, they are shocked from their incompetence in this situation and the Iranian people are just fed up,” he said, adding that regime change is not American policy.

“It is hoped that the Iranian people will at some point be able to elect their own government and be governed by the leaders they choose,” said O’Brien.

In Tehran, Iranian security forces deployed in large numbers on Sunday. Protesters braved the heavy police presence to protest the days when their country denied shooting down the Ukrainian plane. Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and crossing metro stations and sidewalks.

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted support for Iranian protesters.

“To Iranian leaders – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTORS,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the world is watching. Most importantly, the United States is watching. Turn on your Internet and let journalists move freely! Stop killing your great Iranian people!

Esper said Iran deserves credit for taking responsibility for the shooting.

“I think it was an accident,” he said, adding that although Iranian government officials initially blamed American propaganda, they “ultimately did the right thing by admitting it.” He said they should authorize a full investigation.

The Ukrainian plane crash Wednesday morning killed 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian Canadians. After initially reporting a technical failure and insisting that the military was not to blame, Iranian authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot down with their air defenses. This recognition came in the face of growing accusations from Western leaders.

Iran halted the Ukrainian flight as Tehran prepared for retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The ballistic missile attack, which left no casualties, was a response to the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general-in-chief, in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

The Iranians expressed anger at the Ukrainian flight stop and the officials’ misleading explanations immediately after. The government later took responsibility for the shooting, saying it was due to human error.

Examining the dramatic sequence of events that preceded the destruction of the Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, Esper justified the American murder of Soleimani as an act of self-defense, and said that the United States no longer planned attacks Iranian military in retaliation. Despite this, the head of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is closely linked to Iran, said on Sunday that the Iranian missile attacks on two bases in Iraq sheltering American forces last week were only the beginning of the reprisals.

Hassan Nasrallah described Iran’s military response, which left no victims, as a “slap” in the United States. He called it “the first step on a long road” that will guarantee the withdrawal of American troops from the region.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concern that “Iran has many ways to take action against us, both overt and covert, and I don’t think they are. I tried to take revenge. ”

Esper spoke with hope of involving NATO more in Iraq to help train the Iraqi security forces. He said it could allow him to reduce the number of US troops in Iraq, currently over 5,200, but did not say that a reduction was still in the works.

Esper also said that the administration’s offer to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran without preconditions “still stands.” Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from an international nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 is cited by critics as the trigger for escalating tensions that led to the murder of Soleimani.

Esper said the Iranian Quds paramilitary force still poses a threat across the Middle East, but that the specific attacks he planned by Soleimani were “disrupted”.

Esper was in a hurry to comment on Trump’s statement in an interview with Fox News that the president thought Soleimani was plotting to attack four American embassies. Esper said he shared the belief that Soleimani was planning attacks on several US facilities, but Esper did not say they were four embassies.

While seeking to defend Trump’s remarks as representing the President’s personal beliefs, and not an assertion of specific information that four embassies were targeted, Esper said that there was no evidence of this type.

“I haven’t seen any for four embassies,” said Esper. “What I mean is that I share the president’s view that – I expected them to attack our embassies. Embassies are the most important manifestation of the American presence in a country. “

O’Brien seemed to agree with Trump on this point.

“It is always difficult, even with exquisite intelligence, that we need to know exactly what the goals are, but it is certainly consistent with the intelligence to assume that they would have hit embassies in at least four countries,” said O’Brien.

Esper appeared on CBS “Face the Nation” and CNN State of the Union. O’Brien has appeared on ABC “This Week”, “Fox News Sunday” and NBC “Meet the Press”. Coon was on Fox.