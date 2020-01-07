Loading...

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper expects President Donald Trump to not call on the U.S. military to commit war crimes in response to Iranian attacks in the near future.

After the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Trump warned Iran that the United States would attack targets that are important to Iranian culture if Iran retaliates.

CNN’s Barbara Starr asked Esper during a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday whether he would resign if the president ordered US military strikes against Iranian cultural sites that violated various international war agreements.

“I am completely confident that the President will not give us an illegal order,” Esper replied. “As I said, the US military will – as always – comply with the laws of armed conflict.”

Trump tweeted on January 4 that the U.S. military would attack 52 targets, “some of which are very high and important to Iran and Iranian culture” should Iran return the favor of Soleimani’s murder.

However, on Tuesday, the president said he agreed that the U.S. military should meet its international law obligations when asked if Iranian cultural sites would be on a future target list.

“You can kill our people,” Trump told White House reporters. “They can mutilate our people. They can blow up everything we have. Nothing is stopping them. And we should – according to different laws – be very careful with their cultural heritage.”

“And you know what? If that’s what the law is – I like to stick to the law,” he continued. “But remember: You kill our people. You blow up our people and then we have to be very careful with their cultural institutions. But I agree. It’s okay with me.”

In his tweet of January 4, Trump made it clear that the number of targets being met in response to Iranian retaliation is symbolic: the number 52 represents the same number of Americans Iranians have been over a year after Conquest of the United States detained the US embassy in Tehran in 1979.

Paul Lewis is one of those former hostages. As a marine sergeant, he arrived in Tehran in 1979 about 14 hours before the embassy overflowed as a marine security officer.

Lewis said Tuesday that he is the most indifferent to Trump, who threatens to attack Iran, to be most indifferent to the hostage crisis in Iran.

“You know, we were ignored by four agencies,” said Lewis Task & Purpose in an interview. “So I think maybe it is a positive result that is old enough to know that we were there and it happened. The symbolism, I am really not pulsed. It is something that I noticed with my armpits shrugged and continued my day. “

Lewis, however, supports the president’s decision to kill Soleimani. He believes he has taught Iranians a lesson about the consequences of crossing a red line.

“If you kill an American, you should never feel safe again,” said Lewis, whose brother-in-law was one of the Marines killed in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing. “I’m not so worried about retaliation. I think the Iranians are very rational and I think they have caught their attention. So I’m not worried that World War III will start there. They are not insane.”