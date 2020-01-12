Esper cannot provide evidence that Qasem Soleimani planned to attack four US embassies

Defense Secretary Mark Esper struggled on Sunday to support President Donald Trump’s claim that Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was planning to attack four US embassies when he was killed.

“The president never said there was specific information for four different embassies,” Esper told Jake Tapper, the host of CNN’s State of the Union.

“He said he believed it,” Tapper said.

“And I believe it too,” replied Esper. “I think there were threats to multiple embassies, so we reinforced the embassies with additional troops.”

Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for the first time on Friday that Soleimani was targeting attacks against several diplomatic posts, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“I can tell you that there were probably four embassies,” the president said to Ingraham.

But on Sunday Esper repeatedly refused to say whether the secret services had any evidence to support the president’s allegation.

“I believe what the President said about the four embassies,” said Esper. “He said he believed that they probably – that they could have targeted the embassies in the region. I also believe that other members of the national security team did so. So I dispatched thousands of additional paratroopers to the region to ours Reinforce message in Baghdad and reinforce other locations across the region. “

The United States has sent approximately 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and approximately 3,500 paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division in Kuwait if needed in Iraq. A contingent of rangers from the 75th Ranger Regiment and members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat team are also stationed in the region.

Esper said the US government had “exquisite information” that Soleimani was planning several attacks that could have led to a war between Iran and the United States, but he could not explain to Tapper why both he and the president believed that four US embassies are active on Soleimani’s target list.

“I’m not going to discuss intelligence issues here on the show,” Esper said. “What the president said was that he believed that he said he could have been targeted – everything I believe in and what the national security team also believes in.”

When Tapper pressed Esper to say what evidence the Trump administration had for the president’s assumption that four U.S. embassies were at risk, Esper reiterated the U.S. government’s claim that Soleimani wanted to attack the U.S. embassy in Baghdad ,

“I’m not going to discuss intelligence agencies,” said Esper. “What the president said was that he believed it might have been. He didn’t quote intelligence agencies.”