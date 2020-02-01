Eskimos release experienced Canadian recipient Natey Adjei instead of paying the roster bonus

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Edmonton Eskimos have released the national recipient Natey Adjei.

Adjei should receive a roster bonus of $ 7,500 and a base salary of $ 75,000 for the 2020 season on February 1 and April 1. However, this will no longer be the case and Edmonton has disconnected. In four seasons with the Esks, Adjei played 66 games, recording 86 receptions for 801 yards and three touchdowns.

Born in Toronto, his family had moved to Edmonton in the current low season. Adjei originally signed as a free agent with the Eskimos in July 2016 and was later extended in January 2019.

Before joining Edmonton, Adjei spent two seasons in Toronto (2014-2015), where he originally moved in. The Argos voted Adjei in the third round, 22nd overall, during the 2013 CFL draft.

30-year-old Adjei is a reliable Canadian passport holder. He has scored 97 catches for 925 yards and four touchdowns in his six-year CFL career. Adjei has starting experience and does his business professionally on and off the field.