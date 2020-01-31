Eskimos, quarterback Trevor Harris, agree to extend the contract until the 2022 season

Photo courtesy of Alex Lupul / AlexLupul.com

Edmonton renewed Quarterback Trevor Harris’ contract and left him with the Eskimos until the 2022 season.

Harris originally signed on February 12, 2019 in Edmonton as a free agent. This was a two-year contract that would have made Harris a free agent after the 2020 season. However, Harris adds two years to its existing pact.

“Trevor gives us the chance to win every game he plays on the field, and his leadership and commitment are second to none,” said General Manager Brock Sunderland.

During 13 starts last season, Harris completed 343 of 478 passes (71.8 percent) for 4,027 yards with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He recorded 48 rushes over 139 yards with six touchdowns on the ground. In the east semifinals, Harris set a playoff record for consecutive deals, with 22 in a row and a completion percentage of 92.3 percent.

“I am grateful to be in Edmonton in the long run. I firmly believe that we have a special building here and I wanted to demonstrate it through this contract, and I am thrilled to be part of it,” said Harris.

“I am extremely motivated to deliver for our fans and this city every day.”

Last season, he was named CFL Player of the Week (Week 1 and Week 10) and CFL Player of the Month (June and August) twice. He also received the Most Outstanding Player award from the Eskimos team.

Before joining Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-2015) and three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-2018). In 133 career games, he completed 1,855 out of 2,267 pass attempts and reached 22,182 yards with 120 touchdowns. He adds 706 yards to 181 carry with nine touchdowns. Harris led the Redblacks to a Gray Cup appearance in 2018.

Sunderland will tie its QB franchise to Edmonton for the next three years.