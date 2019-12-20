Eskimos long-time back Calvin McCarty is open to coaching opportunities in the CFL

Loading...

Calvin McCarty still has football in him, but he's curious about how to coach in the CFL.

McCarty was selected in the fourth round, 27th overall by the Edmonton Eskimos in the 2007 CFL draft and has played for the Esks for – 13 seasons – winning a Gray Cup in 2015.

The 35-year-old had his best season as a back in 2019, proving that despite his age, McCarty can play at a high level. He has been named AFCP's Star Player and feels like he could continue to adapt.

However, with many coaching positions open in the league, McCarty wants to see if a coaching opportunity could arise. Surrey, British Columbia the native believes that he brings value to any team as a player, coach or scout. His brother, Jordan McCarty, is an offensive assistant coach at Simon Fraser University.

As a dual citizen, McCarty played high school football in British Columbia. at St. Thomas More and in the NCAA at Western Washington University. McCarty has always been considered a respected teammate because of his ability to not only build relationships with all the players around him, but also to contribute to their overall development.

McCarty has been captain of the Esks' special teams for five seasons, and an attacking captain for the past two years. Throughout the 2018 season, McCarty was the second highest-ranked player in the Eskimos, just behind Mike Reilly. But in one way or another, the Esks asked him to pay a significant amount to stay on the team in 2019. It turns out that McCarty is still performed better last season.

His professional approach was a calling card. McCarty played 203 games carrying football 337 times for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns with an average of 4.8 yards per carry. He caught 263 balls for 2,005 yards and 12 touchdowns. These are just the counting statistics – priceless as a password protector and always his assignment. Traits coveted as a potential teacher of the game.

McCarty has many connections in the league in terms of staff and coaching positions. He was a player of current Lions general manager Ed Hervey, as well as former Eskimos head coach who became Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive coordinator Jason Maas. While McCarty played with Toronto's new bench chief, Ryan Dinwiddie, at Boise State University.

Many scenarios around the CFL would make sense for McCarty as a player, coach or talent assessor.