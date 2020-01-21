The Edmonton Eskimos have completed their coaching staff for 2020, adding Kelly Jeffrey as quarterback coach and assistant to the special teams, and Terry Eisler as running back coach.

Jeffrey joins the Esks with over 20 years of CFL, NCAA and USports coaching experience. He meets Milanovich, who brought him into the league in 2016 as coordinator for special teams at the Toronto Argonauts.

Before joining the Argonauts, Jeffrey trained from 2006 to 2007 as a quarterback coach, offensive and special team coordinator, and 2008-2015 head coach at Mount Allison University. He was also the head coach and offensive coordinator at Mayville State University (2002-2005). Jeffrey has been named AUS Trainer of the Year and CIS Trainer of 2014 (now USports) three times.

Eisler returns to Edmonton, where he previously served as coordinator for special teams (2013), assistant for defensive and special teams (2012) and running backs trainer (2007-2009). He spent the last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as coordinator of the special teams. Eisler also spent 12 seasons at the University of Alberta, where he worked as a running backs trainer (1994-2000), offensive coordinator (2001-2006) and special team trainer (2015-2018).