Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Edmonton Eskimos head coach Scott Milanovich has hired Noel Thorpe as his defensive coordinator.

Thorpe has spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks in the same role. He will start his 17th CFL season with the Esks in 2020.

He tried to leave Montreal after the 2015 season to join Edmonton, but then commissioner Jeffery Orridge blocked the move and found that Thorpe was still under contract with the Alouettes.

Born in Vancouver, joined the CFL with the Alouettes in 2002 as a special team coordinator after spending five years at the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds – in 1997 he helped them win a Vanier Cup championship.

In his first season in Montreal, Thorpe and Company helped deliver the first Gray Cup to Montreal, and returned to the CFL title game with the Als in 2006 and 2007. During his first tenure in the province of La Belle, Thorpe served as special team coordinator (2002, 2007) and defense coach (2003-2006).

Thorpe moved to Edmonton in 2008 and spent three seasons with the Eskimos as coordinator of the special teams and coach of the defenders (2008-2010). He was also their deputy head coach (2009-2010).

He returned to USports football with Danny Maciocia at the University of Montreal in 2011 before returning to the Alouettes in 2013. He was also head coach of the gold medal Team Canada, which defeated Team USA at the IFAF U19 World Championships 2012 in Austin, TX.

The former defender of Als would return in 2013 as a defensive coordinator. In 2014, Thorpe was promoted to deputy head coach in addition to his duties as defense coordinator – positions that he held until September 2017.

Milanovich and Thorpe knew each other from their time as coaches of Alouettes.