Escaped prisoners arrested at Rockford, Illinois, homeless shelter

Thomas E. Deering, remaining, and James R. Newman, right (Photo: Portage Law enforcement Division)

The two prisoners who escaped a jail in Portage have been apprehended in Rockford, Illinois, after visiting a homeless shelter there Friday early morning.

Thomas E. Deering, 46, and James R. Newman, 36, confirmed up at Skip Carly’s homeless shelter shivering and continue to wearing some prison-issued apparel with thermal blankets stuffed beneath, in accordance to a Fb article from the shelter.

Rockford police verified their arrest in a tweet.

Staff at the shelter regarded the two, who escaped from Columbia Correctional Establishment far more than 100 miles north in Portage on Thursday early morning.

The put up describes just one worker supplying the fugitives cups of espresso to stall them as law enforcement rushed to the shelter.

Law enforcement’s initial conclusions confirmed the two likely jumped above two security fences at the jail just before fleeing to a resort, where by they hailed a taxi that transported them 12 miles south to Poynette, in accordance to a assertion from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office environment.

It is really thought the two managed to depart the Portage region prior to law enforcement even realized of the escape, the assertion explained.

Newman was convicted in Jackson County in 2016 of kidnapping, escape and theft, according to on-line court data. Deering was convicted of kidnapping, theft and three counts of 2nd-diploma sexual assault in Milwaukee County in 2001.

