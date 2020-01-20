Escape route blocked by homeless man barefoot, the court hears

Residents trying to escape from a Beltline apartment building during a fire alarm discovered a barefoot homeless man trying to block their escape, the court heard Monday.

Maurice William Demers used a metal bar to prevent residents from leaving a stairwell and tried to use the building’s fire hose to barricade a door, witnesses say.

But in the end, the only judge of the provincial court John Bascom found that Demers had committed two common attacks, for pushing a resident and a guard during the strange incident last June 28.

Bascom released Demers, 50, on charges of triggering a false fire alarm and noted that there was no evidence that the Calgary man was behind the alarm.

Kristle Holloway testified that she and her son were in their fifth-floor suite when the alarm went off in the early morning hours of June 28.

When she reached the second floor exit, she opened the door to “a gentleman there with a metal pole … to prevent people from leaving the building.”

“He put the pole over the stairwell and he had placed it over the door,” Holloway told prosecutor Renato Di Lorenzo.

When she went to escape, he pushed her against a wall before they both left the building.

Guard Kamran Bukhari said he was dealing with Demers before and the homeless man pushed him out of the building’s vestibule before entering the lobby and using the fire hose to secure the door.

Const. Matthew Macumber, who arrested Demers, testified that he arrived to discover: “the fire hose … was unraveled and it seemed that someone was trying to use that hose to barricade the door.”

Bascom placed Demers, who has since found a home, on trial for 12 months.

