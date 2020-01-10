'Escape From Tarkov' contains no playable female characters

Loading...

Welcome to the first of Replay in the new decade! It may be a new year, but we have our old tricks in our hands: the latest news about video games. A lot has happened since our last episode. Do not be afraid; we will catch you up. Let’s start.

No, the developers of Escape From Tarkov will not create playable female characters

Do you remember Escape From Tarkov? If you don’t, that’s OK. It released quietly a few years ago, like any other sandy military simulation game in a whole world of sandy military simulation games. But in recent months it has seen a huge increase in streaming platforms, putting the game in the spotlight and giving developers Battlestate Games a wonderful opportunity to … double their questionable decisions.

Decisions such as refusing playable female characters in their game, with fairly anonymous, personality-free playable characters. As Kotaku reports, the creators of Battlestate have reiterated that, no, the game will not have playable ladies because it would require “a huge amount of work” and also, “eh.” Now it is not clear how much work would be spent on such a thing – this has previously been presented as an excuse and discussed earlier. But let’s be honest: everything in game development is a lot of work. It is a tough job. But what difficult things you choose to do indicate your priorities for what your game is going to be. From now on, Battlestate does not see playable female characters as one of those priorities. Now you know it.

Platinum Games and Tencent are going to do business together

Platinum Games is one of the most successful and beloved external developers in the video game industry. In recent years, however, they have had a harder time, with a number of canceled games and just not as successful as they have achieved in their legendary history (with the notable exception of Nier: Automata, our game of the year 2017, which was a big hit). But here is some positive news for the company: Platinum receives a major investment from the Chinese conglomerate Tencent, with which, according to the company, Platinum can take new directions, such as publishing their games themselves.

Tencent is often viewed cautiously by Americans because of the links with the Chinese government and the way in which those ties can influence the companies in which it invests. But American companies are just as deeply connected with American and European governments, so you know. Maybe we can just be happy that Platinum has the money it needs to make cooler things. Hopefully.

Kentucky Route Zero will reach its destination later this month

Kentucky Route Zero, an acclaimed adventure game that has been released piece by piece over the past seven years, is finally getting ready. As announced earlier this week, Cardboard Computer developers will release the fifth and final act of the game on January 28. In addition to the traditional PC release, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition comes to consoles on the same day and takes all five episodes from adventure to game surreality and putting them in the hands of players everywhere. For many people this is a great moment. If you are one of them, you get excited.

Recommendation of the week: Kentucky Route Zero Acts I-IV, on PC

If you are not one of the people mentioned above, this is a perfect time to catch up! Ethereal and moody, such as a road trip through an obscure part of the Twin Peaks universe, Kentucky Route Zero is a beautiful and well-written game that shows what beautiful and well-written games can do with nothing but art, text and sound. There is no fighting, no puzzles, nothing challenging except an existential discomfort. These first four acts are not very long and are exceptionally worthwhile. Get ready for the final now.

