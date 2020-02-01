ESA’s new planet hunting satellite opens its eyes for the first time

Artist’s impression of CHEOPS ESA / ATG medialab

The European Space Agency’s new exoplanet hunting instrument, the CHaracterizing ExOPlanet Satellite (CHEOPS), has opened its eyes to observe the universe for the first time.

ESA launched the CHEOPS satellite in December last year. Since then, it has been orbiting the earth at a height of 700 kilometers, while scientists have performed various tests to ensure that all components are working properly.

“Shortly after the launch on December 18, 2019, we tested communication with the satellite,” said Willy Benz, professor of astrophysics at the University of Bern and principal investigator of the CHEOPS mission, in a statement. “On January 8, 2020, we started commissioning, ie we started the computer, carried out tests and put all components into operation.”

The tests went well and no problems were reported. A big challenge for Benz and his colleagues, however, was to open the cover of the space telescope, which protects the instrument during launch. “We were excited and excited about the next decisive step: the opening of the CHEOPS cover,” said Benz.

The cover was opened for the first time on Wednesday, January 29. “The cover was opened by sending electricity to heat an element that kept the cover closed,” Benz said. “The heat deformed this element and the cover cracked open. A holding device got caught in the lid. Thanks to the measurements of the installed sensors, we knew within minutes that everything was working as planned. “

Now CHEOPS can begin its mission to observe exoplanets, especially to search for habitable planets. “Many stars with and without planets will be targeted over the next two months to examine the accuracy of CHEOPS under various conditions,” said Benz.

We shouldn’t have to wait long to see the first CHEOPS images of space. CHEOPS has already taken hundreds of images, even though they were all black because the cover was closed so that the scientists could already calibrate the instrument.

Although it will be some time before the researchers confirm that the CHEOPS satellite is working properly in every respect, images should soon be available for viewing, said David Ehrenreich, CHEOPS project scientist at the University of Geneva: “We expect it to be able be to analyze and publish the first pictures within a week or two, ”he said.

