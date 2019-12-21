ESA launches its Cheops satellite to investigate exoplanets

Loading...

Artist & # 39; s impression of Cheops, ESA & # 39; s Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite, orbiting the Earth. In this view, the telescope cover of the satellite is open.

This decade has seen an explosion of exoplanet research – planets revolving around stars other than our sun – with missions such as NASA & T 39 discovering habitable worlds, nearby planets, and a baby gas giant. Now the European Space Agency (ESA) is starting its own exoplanet mission with the launch of the Cheops satellite.

The Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite, also known as Cheops, is the first ESA mission focused on exoplanets and will mainly look for new information about already discovered planets.

"Cheops will take exoplanet science to a whole new level," said Günther Hasinger, ESA director of science, in a statement. "After discovering thousands of planets, the search can now move to characterization, research into the physical and chemical properties of many exoplanets and really get to know what they are made of and how they are formed."

The satellite was launched this week from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana aboard a Soyuz-Frigate rocket.

ESA & # 39; s characteristic Exoplanet Satellite, Cheops, departs from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

By observing planets as they move over their stars, the satellite can see how much light from the star they are blocking, helping researchers to measure their size. Armed with this information and data about the mass of the planets, the researchers can estimate the density of the planets, which tells them whether the planet is gaseous like Jupiter or rocky like the earth. The mission can also reveal moons or rings around some planets and detect information about the atmosphere of others.

"We are very excited to see the satellite shoot into space," said Kate Isaak, ESA Cheops project scientist, in the same statement. “There are so many interesting exoplanets and we will follow a few hundred, focusing on the smaller planets in the size range between the Earth and Neptune. It looks like the common planets in our galaxy, but we don't know much about it.

"Cheops will help us uncover the mysteries of these fascinating worlds and bring us one step closer to answering one of the most profound questions that we humans think about: are we alone in the universe?"

Recommendations from the editors