WEYBRIDGE, Vt. – When Revolutionary War Soldier Josiah Clark was buried in 1835 in a small Vermont graveyard on a riverbank, it would be his final resting place.

But erosion over the years, exacerbated by more intense storms, has washed away some graves and left the remains of Clark, who fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill in Massachusetts in 1775, perched precariously on the edge of the steep eroding bank. His bones were dug up last spring and now the city is trying to figure out what to do about the eroding cemetery where another Revolutionary War soldier is buried.

“That’s a big part of our history, and I think it’s terrible that … this is happening,” said Tom Giffin, president of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association.

Rising seas, erosion and flooding caused by worsening storms that scientists think are caused by climate change are putting some older cemeteries across the country at risk. From western Alaska to Louisiana to the east coast of Maryland, some historic cemeteries sink or are immersed in swamps. And the problems are not only in coastal areas.

“There is no doubt that archaeological and historical sources are threatened and increasingly threatened with climate change impacts,” including cemeteries, said David Anderson, professor of anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

On an island outside of New York City, the authorities found 174 bones dug up on a site with the remains of more than 1 million people in 2018. The culprit was coastline erosion.

Hart Island has served as a pottery field for New York City for nearly 150 years. People who could not afford a funeral or whose bodies were not claimed when they died are buried there in mass graves. But part of the cemetery on a coastline is gradually washing away.

“It’s sad enough to know that a million people are buried there,” said Carol DiMedio, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, who discovered in 2017 that her grandfather was buried in Hart 1930 on Hart Island. “It is sad enough to know that many lovers have no idea where the person is buried. And then the indignation of washing the bones away.”

Every time there is a storm, she worries about Hart Island, she said.

Provisional work has begun to stabilize and reinforce the seawall that protects the island in various places, particularly the north coast, which has seen the most erosion and was further damaged by Superstorm Sandy and subsequent storms, said Jason Kersten, a spokesman for the New York City Correction Department, which operates Hart Island. A large portion of the project is funded by $ 13.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Once the restoration is complete, the remains will be re-interpreted, he said. The Ministry of Parks and Recreation is taking over the island.

On Maryland’s east coast, rising waters threaten historic cemeteries, including a family cemetery at Robinson Neck Preserve in Dorchester County.

“Maryland’s Eastern Shore is experiencing an accelerated sea level rise due to subsidence and other factors, and many of its other historic cemeteries are already experiencing flooding or changing in wetlands,” said Joe Fehrer, a project manager for The Nature Conservancy who documents the Robinson Neck site for the Maryland Historic Trust.

It is probably impossible to keep all the graveyards affected, he said.

Another cemetery in Vermont has also been hit hard. Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 swept dozens of sets of remains from a mountain cemetery along a wild stream in the city of Rochester. Some of the 50 remains of the Woodlawn cemetery were left intact in coffins that were loosened by flood water, while others were scattered throughout the cemetery or downstream. Six weeks later, about half of the remains were recovered.

“They will find remains in that river for 100 years,” Giffin said.

Away from a gravel road in Weybridge, Vermont, where Clark, the soldier of the Revolutionary War was laid to rest, some of the other 20 or so sets of remains in the graveyard have been lost in the soil and stream.

“You are talking about an entire cemetery that is being eroded over the bank,” Giffin said. “I’ve never seen one so bad as this one, ever.”

For now, the future of the graveyard remains uncertain. A woman who lives part-time in the historic stone house next to the cemetery had offered land on which to move the graveyard. Before he entered the cemetery, Selectboard Chairman Don Mason said he thinks that the unpaved road damaged there should first be repaired during a storm.

The remains of Clark are held in a box by the city. He and his wife’s headstones have been removed from the bank.

Like many aging cemeteries, expensive repairs are often the responsibility of the cities or cemeteries, which may not have the means to protect these sites.

“If you go to a meeting in the city and ask if you put money in an old cemetery, (or do), buy new textbooks, then it’s a bit of a no-brainer for the city,” Giffin said . “But this was a big piece of not just the history of Vermont, but the history of the United States. “

Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press