Ernie Merrick fired as coach of Newcastle Jets

“During Ernie’s tenure, the club reached the first major finale in over 10 years and we are grateful for its contribution during its two and a half years in Newcastle,” said Lawrie McKinna, CEO of Jets.

“However, the results and performances this season were not good enough and a change was necessary.

“On behalf of all club members, I wish Ernie all the best for his future endeavors.”

The decision isn’t too surprising considering the Newcastle fights, but considering Merrick’s record at the club and the fact that three key players are currently down due to injury – former Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan (ankle) and Panamanian international Abdiel Arroyo (Achilles tendon) and Captain Nigel Boogaard (adductor).

Merrick did not appear to fear the ax in his press conference after Sunday’s game and joked about the fact that all coaches will eventually be removed from their position.

“I really never felt pressure because I know I’m just a coach,” said Merrick. “I know that sooner or later I’ll go. I won’t change the way I train or blame the players, I take a lot of the blame myself.”

“I want to do well with the team to serve our fans who have suffered for a long time. That is the pressure that I put on myself. But the people who are fighting fire right now are under real pressure. We forget. ” we play a game. “

Merrick, 66, was the first Melbourne Victory coach and won the A-League double in 2006/07 and 2008/09 before playing with the Hong Kong national team and then with Wellington Phoenix.

He joined the jets in 2017 and brought them to a major home finale in his first season. Remarkably, the only goal that Victory striker Kosta Barbarouses scored in that game was an offside position, but Video Assistant Referee technology didn’t work at the exact moment it should have been used to ban it.

Merrick’s release comes at a time of insecurity for Newcastle, with the club’s football budget cut as his possessions depend on the US-China trade war.

The club’s chairman, Martin Lee, is the head of the Ledman Group LED lighting company, but has recently cut back on his investments in football after closing the club he led in the second Chinese league, Shenzhen Ledman.