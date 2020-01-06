Erin Mendenhall sworn in as mayor of Salt Lake City

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Erin Mendenhall was sworn in on Monday, officially becoming the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City.

Mendenhall, previously a city councilor who set off on the campaign trail as a passionate air quality campaigner with an in-depth knowledge of the city government, was sworn in on a quick afternoon but sunny – the January air is unusually clear.

Crowds of spectators greeted Mendenhall at the office to applause after being sworn in on the steps of the Salt Lake City-County building.

Mendenhall becomes the third female mayor of Salt Lake City, following in the footsteps of Jackie Biskupski and DeeDee Corradini.

As outgoing mayor, Biskupski sat down with other city leaders when his replacement was sworn in. Biskupski, after initially announcing a candidacy for a second term, withdrew from the race last year citing a “private and complex” family affair.

Other dignitaries who attended Monday’s ceremony include former mayor Ralph Becker and former Utah governor and Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., who poses as the next governor of Utah .

Mendenhall was joined by members of Salt Lake City City Council who were re-elected, including Councilor Andrew Johnston and Councilor Ana Valdemoros at the swearing-in ceremony. A new face was also welcomed to city council, Dan Dugan, when he was sworn in for District 6 after overthrowing Charlie Luke in the November elections.

