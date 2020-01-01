Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman get married at the New Year's Eve ceremony

Loading...

Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman begin the new decade as husband and wife.

The daughter of David Foster, 37, and the businessman, 35, married in Nashville on New Year's Eve.

During the reception, attendees wore 2020 celebratory products, including glasses, tiaras and hats.

Her older sister, Sara Foster, 38, was her maid of honor.

He was attended by his father and his wife Katharine McPhee, who were married earlier this year, as well as Rachel Zoe, Kate Hudson and more.

On Monday, Erin posted a video of her enjoying fried chicken before walking down the hall.

Erin and Tikhman announced their engagement in August after a year of dating with an Instagram photo titled: "How the hell did I achieve this?"

Sara also shared a photo of her sister with her massive engagement ring at the time, writing: "Ladies, I suppose the moral of the story is to stay crazy because it apparently gives them a ring."

The bride celebrated her bachelorette party in Aspen with her sister and friends in December before the big day. Tikhman went to Las Vegas for his bachelor party.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

.