Erika GirardiBruce Glikas / WireImage

Erika Girardi is officially a Broadway star.

On Monday, the 48-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” made her stage debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” at the Midtowns Ambassador Theater.

“THANKS to everyone who came to the show tonight !!!!” Girardi wrote next to her “Chicago” playbill.

Girardi, who will be in the lead role until March 29, also received a bouquet of red roses for her first appearance. Co-star Lisa Rinna, who appeared with her husband Harry Hamlin in “Chicago” in 2007, even called her on social media.

“My girlfriend opens on Broadway in Chicago tonight,” Rinna wrote in her Instagram story.

In December Girardi spoke about her new company and said that the stage was immensely different from “Housewives”.

“You can’t rehearse” housewives “. Let me say that again. You can’t rehearse” housewives “because it’s natural and right now,” she explained. “You can rehearse Broadway, and that’s exactly what we’re doing, and that’s where the hard work for Broadway is.”