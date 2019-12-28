Erick Mombaerts Says City Must Overcome Weak Game Weaknesses

Loading...

"The first way for me is to be more mentally consistent. The first thing is always to start with the players, they have to understand and now they also have to agree to change something. To improve. We have to improve that.

"If not? OK, we have to change the player or the coach. We have to find a solution.

Harrison Delbridge and teammates from Melbourne City have questions they need to answer in big games. Credit: Getty Images

"Sometimes we do so well, but sometimes mentally, we fall a little. If we fall a little, it's not enough. So we have to work on it. To be more coherent on the mental aspects. We have failed against Victory. "

Mombaerts reported changes to his starting lineup for the Sydney game at Kogarah against an opposition that tied Wellington Phoenix in the last round in a game they could easily have lost.

Names like Lachlan Wales, Rostyn Griffiths and Ramy Najjarine are at the top of the list to be considered. Najjarine certainly deserves a chance and gives City a sparkle of Daniel Arzani style.

But basically, City has to be more aggressive in its press and less easy to break, said Mombaerts.

"I think we can break their block but we have to be very defensive consistent because they don't need to have a lot of chances to score," said the Frenchman, who coached Yokohama F Marinos .

"Against Sydney, it is very important to find a good balance … you must be strong offensively … but they can also break you.

"If we play at our best, we can challenge all the teams."

A team from the Olyroos for the Asian Championships in January, the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, will be named on Monday. Mombaerts has said he expects to lose four players, likely current starting goalkeeper Tom Glover, Denis Genreau (pending his shoulder injury), Connor Metcalfe and Najjarine.

"My first idea is to play with the players we have," he said when asked if City would need to go to the transfer market to replace its Olyroos.

Regardless of the unavailability of these players, he said the City team could use more attacking players – perhaps a winger or attacking midfielder – if they were to enter the January market.

“We want to score more. We need creative players, "said Mombaerts.

