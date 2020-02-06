Eric Trump: “We need more business people in the White House”

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, told Fox Business on Thursday that his father’s business experience had resulted in the United States having the “largest economy in the world.”

“This country is doing fantastic,” said Trump. “I don’t think this country has ever been made better, and I think all of this is due to smart thinking and pragmatic thinking and that there is a businessman in the office. I think we need more business people in the White House.”

He added that the chaotic Iowa caucus and acquittal of the president in his impeachment process sealed his re-election.

“I said to my father,” I think they won you in the elections this week. “Between the Iowa debacle and the support that is currently there for my father … Outside of New York, you would not believe the support there is for my father.”

Trump continued: “Last night we saw State of the Union … They all had [the Democrats], they retired in their seats, and my father talks about record-low African American unemployment, he talks about environmental issues he wants do, he talks about how great the economy is, how great the military is. He brings military families back together. “

He went on to say that the socialist policies supported by Vermont’s independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who campaigned for the Democratic President nomination, would “bankrupt our country the next day.”

Trump said: “Look at yesterday’s job numbers – – 291,000 new jobs when they forecast 160,000 jobs. My father is doing everything that needs to be done. My biggest fear is that one of these wackos will come in because they can destroy something it was created overnight with this incredibly ridiculous socialist policy. “

