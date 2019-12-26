Eric Paschall (hip) of Warriors questionable, Kevon Looney (abdominal pain) comes out Friday. Suns – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Rookie forward Eric Paschall is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns with a bruise on his right hip, while center Kevon Looney will miss the two games of the next consecutive set that concludes against the Mavericks on Saturday in pain Left abdominal, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday.

Paschall, who recently missed two games with a bruise on his left hip, injured his right hip in Wednesday's victory against the Rockets. He had three rebounds and two assists in 6:46 of play.

The Warriors have been cautious with Paschall's health management in recent days. Paschall, 23, has not played more than 18 minutes in all four games since returning from his first hip injury. He left Monday's game against the Pelicans at the end of the first quarter after New Orleans guard JJ Redick fell on Paschall's right knee.

In 29 games, Paschall, the 41st pick in the June draft, averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Looney missed Wednesday's game because of an abdominal injury he suffered in Monday's victory against the Timberwolves. He has lost 22 of 32 Golden State games with several injuries, mainly due to a neuropathic condition that caused chronic pain and complicated his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Looney, 23, averaged 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.5 minutes in 10 games.

Kerr said the Warriors will wait until Saturday to determine if forward Draymond Green, who has missed two games this season due to the break, will play the Mavericks after he participates in Friday's game against the Suns.

"It probably depends on how the game is going and how it feels," Kerr said.