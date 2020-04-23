Eric Dyer, FA Charger, about the clash of fans in the stands

Eric Dyer has been charged with FAA misconduct after Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich City last month.

Spurs have been ruled out of the penalty spot after a 5-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 1-1 draw with Norwich.

Dior, who scored in the shootout, jumped into the stands after a final whistle, upset by the action of a fan.

Stewards intervened to separate the England international from the individual.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said Dier had responded to the insult of his younger brother and the club would not accept the discipline.

WATCH: The Spurs Squad goes through virtual training

The FA confirmed Thursday that Eric Dier has been charged with violating FA Rule E3.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s actions are alleged to have been inappropriate and / or intimidating at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

“Eric Dior has until Friday, May 8, 2020, to respond.”

Deere has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Spurs this season.

[Tags Townslate] Football [T] FA Cup [T] Premier League [T] News [T] Tottenham Hotspur [T] Norwich City [T] English [T] Eric Dier