Eric Braeden demands the return of Daniel Goddard to the young and restless

Eric Braeden, who plays Viktor Newman in Young and The Restless (Y&R), demands the return of Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby). The actor has been openly informed on social media in the past about changes in the cast in the past and helped achieve the return of Doug Davidson, who plays Paul Williams, in February 2019.

“Two good friends are no longer on show, KRISTOFF, who died, and DANIEL GODDARD, who is a damn good actor and he should be with us !!!” Braeden posted on Twitter this week. “They miss both of them, along with DOUGIE DAVIDSON, who is not on the ENOUGH show !!!” @DielielGoddard, @DougDavidsonYR. “

Fans responded with the support of Braeden and the actors he mentioned. “Daniel Goddard was a real plus to the cast.” And Davidson was there forever, “commented one fan. “Are these all budget cuts?” I think that’s the way things are now. “

Goddard also appreciated his feelings and posted a shout on Twitter. “My dear friend @EBraeden, I miss you very much, very much.” My sincere respect for u always. “

Cane first debuted at Y&R in January 2007. Goddard last appeared on the show on November 28, 2019. Will viewers see Cane Ashby in Genoa? Watch Y&R and find out!

Do you want to deliver soap spoilers to your inbox every week? Subscribe to the newsletter about the series spoilers for soap operators Fame10.

Visit the Fame10 Soaps website for more news from soap operas and spoilers!