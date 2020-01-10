ER doctor praises first responders after Highway 401 crash

Loading...

A first-aid physician at the Ottawa Hospital praises the efforts of local emergency workers after a serious crash on Highway 401 on December 23.

In a letter to Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan, Dr. Jen Lepper that she and a colleague were on the highway at the same time and arrived at the scene of the accident not long after the incident, seriously injuring a transport driver who was trapped in the cabin of his truck.

Dr. Lepper says the on-site paramedics were “exceptional” because they remained “calm in the midst of chaos” in providing care to the driver.

She also praised local firefighters and OPP officers for their skills and professionalism in handling the scene, which she says was different from anything she was ever scene in her nearly 10 years of working at a regional trauma center.

Dr. Lepper closed her letter by saying that the people in the Quinte region should feel asleep to have first aid workers who work with problems in the area at times.

