Equipment from 11 Casper police cars with in-car / body cam systems costs $ 131,782.53

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – 11 Casper police cars are equipped with video camera systems in the car and officer and network equipment.

The technology costs the city of Casper $ 131,782.53.

The city council approved a contract with PCN Strategies, Inc. to deliver the technology systems for that amount at their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

Article continues below …

The video equipment was made by a company called Getac.

The financing comes from the fleet budget of the Casper Police Department.

If you want to contact members of Casper City Council about this or another issue, here are their contact details:

Mayor Steve Freel (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Ward I, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Charlie Powell (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Alderman Shawn Johnson (Ward II, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Ken Bates (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Steve Cathey (Ward III, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Bob Hopkins (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Mike Huber (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Ray Pacheco (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Council members can also be reached by e-mail at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your specific neighborhood, but do not know which neighborhood you are in, a map is available on the City of Casper website.