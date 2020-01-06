Epson Android TV projectors arrive at CES 2020

Loading...

Epson went to CES 2020 to unveil its new EF-100W and EF-100B Smart Streaming Laser Projectors, supported by Android TV. Both portable projectors are capable of pushing images up to 150-inch in size with special support for Google Assistant voice searches that are built directly into the remote control. Go to the full Epson news below.

Epson unveils new Android TV projectors

The new EF-100 Android TV projector delivers a total light output of 2000 lumens, making it a suitable option for most indoor setups. It also has vertical image correction, which is especially useful in today’s Instagram world.

Epson notes that both new projectors are suitable for HD, but we dare to assume that it may not be full 1080p feeds. Both come with built-in speakers that focus on bass and movie audio.

The prominent feature here is Google Assistant, which is fully integrated into the latest projectors from Epson, for easy searching for streaming content and more. We have seen many Android TVs in recent years, but few projectors with this technology are built in.

Epson is expected to release its new projectors $ 999 later this month in the United States.

