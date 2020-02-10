Epic winds topple trees, break windows, cut power, and close the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Strong winds caught the attention of most of us on Sunday in the Bay Area. The lashing gusts brought down trees and power lines and even broke some windows.

“I saw broken glass falling from the sky,” said Nick Kundra.

Kundra lives on the 22nd floor of the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. He didn’t know what happened when he saw broken glass falling in front of his kitchen.

“I looked down and saw people running away,” Kundra said.

Police claim that a window on the 41st floor of the tower was destroyed by strong gusts on Sunday morning. We saw someone in the high-rise unit who seemed to be holding the rest of the window in place. The fire brigade says no one was injured and the streets around the building were closed as a precaution.

Nick says homeowners have been warned to keep their windows closed.

“I know they sent an email asking us to close the windows because the wind could be strong,” Kundra added.

The Oakland fire department had to deal with pounding transformers, and much worse. A tree, six feet high, fell near Clarewood and Harbord Drives and brought power lines to a standstill.

“We have no power, it looks like we have no power for a while,” said Phil Shoptaugh, resident of Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department responded to more than a dozen fallen trees on Golf Links Road and Westover Drive that crushed Youlin Xu’s minivan.

“I wanted to go, saw it fall,” said Xu.

ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco has tweeted some damage in his back yard in East Bay. Strong winds knocked down part of his fence.

A wire broke in 880 near San Leandro, causing a traffic nightmare for some time.

During the Oakland Zoo, Children’s Fairyland in Oakland and several regional parks in East Bay are closed on Sunday due to the harsh winds. The fairytale land was closed after large branches fell right next to the fairy tale book set “Maria, Maria, quite the opposite”. No one was hurt.

Rough water and strong wind forced the Alcatraz cruises and all ferry connections with Golden Gate Transit to withdraw. At around 5 p.m., the Golden Gate Ferry announced that it had resumed ferry service in Larkspur, San Francisco and Sausalito. You can find the latest information here.

“It’s the strongest wind I can remember for 25 years,” said Phil Shoptaugh.

A day to remember especially when you were out or in the bay.

