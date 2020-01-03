EPA science board to EPA management: Try using some science

Loading...

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler.

The Environmental Protection Agency has a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that has the ability to review the actions taken by the agency and provide comments on whether they are based on a solid scientific and technical basis. At the beginning of the Trump administration, many scientists appointed to the board during the Obama administration were not reappointed, and many were replaced by scientists and engineers working in the industry. This raised fears that the SAB would calmly continue with the current administration's focus on deregulation in favor of the industry.

Those concerns seem to have been lost. In preparation for a public meeting of the board scheduled for later this month, the SAB has published preliminary assessments of several of EPA's signature policies under Trump, including new vehicle mileage standards and a scientific opening rule. And the results are scathing. Policy decisions are described as vaguely useless, with minimal scientific basis and producing meaningless results.

Less science policy

The Trump administration took office promising to eliminate government regulations whenever possible. This initiative has included a campaign to block the limits on greenhouse gas emissions, which included a reduction in vehicle fuel efficiency standards. But there have been low profile changes, such as limiting planned standards on mercury emissions and water pollution. And an effort has been made to limit the amount of science that is incorporated into future EPA decisions.

The SAB is addressing all of this in its preliminary comments and, in almost all cases, believes that the science used by the EPA may be questionable or missing altogether.

The simplest example is an effort to reverse planned controls on mercury emissions from power plants. "The EPA's residual risk assessment seems to include only (mercury) fish consumed from small to medium-sized lakes by fishermen and their families," which the SAB represents a small fraction of the fish consumed in the United States. In other aspects of mercury exposure, the SAB discovered that the Food and Drug Administration had obtained more recent data and performed updated analyzes, but these were not incorporated into the EPA analysis. The report also found that previous SAB suggestions had been ignored in the EPA's final analysis.

That may sound bad, but things get worse. The Clean Water Act gives EPA the power to regulate pollution in U.S. waterways. UU. And it requires you to use the best available science to set the rules. During the Obama administration, following this dictation, the EPA recognized that the waterways it regulates are part of a system that includes groundwater, seasonal currents and man-made bodies of water. He planned rules that would limit the pollution allowed on regulated waterways through these routes, which would greatly expand the entities subject to regulation.

The Trump administration is trying to eliminate this proposed rule, and the SAB is not impressed. "The SAB discussed the scientific and technical foundations of the proposed rule (Waters of the US) and concluded that aspects of the proposed rule are in conflict with established science, the existing rule (Waters of the US) developed based on the established science, and the objectives of the Clean Water Law, "says the draft document. The board says that the best available science supports the Obama-era decision to treat waterways as a coherent and interconnected whole, the perspective that the Trump administration is eliminating. "The proposed Rule does not offer a comparable body of peer-reviewed evidence to support such a deviation, and no scientific justification for abandoning the more expansive view of water connectivity accepted by current hydrological science," concludes the SAB.

To give a specific example, the SAB says that irrigation canals are an important source of water pollution and have been the source of E. coli outbreaks propagated through vegetables.

The draft letter indicates that the SAB offered to place the rule on a stronger scientific basis, but the EPA declined, deciding to focus on legal decisions that could be interpreted as a more limited legal scope for regulation. The SAB notes that this justification seems to change with the current administration policy and is inconsistent with the requirement to use the best science.

Mathematical problems and defining sciences

Next, the SAB addresses the proposed plans to reduce future automobile fuel efficiency standards. These were based on new car ownership models that were incorporated into an existing analysis package. And those were not, in part, based on reality. The report indicates that these models have "weaknesses" in their theoretical foundations and real economic analysis, which leads to the absurd result that reducing efficiency standards will guarantee lower-priced vehicles, which will somehow cause the market to Cars shrink. The EPA says it will reduce the impact of reduced efficiency.

Finally, the board resorts to the recent decision of the EPA to alter the scientific results it considers when developing new rules. The Trump administration says it is interested in increasing the openness of the science used in the development of regulation by ensuring that research is publicly accessible. Theoretically it is a good thing, and the SAB applauds the feeling. But the actual implementation has problems, namely that many of the studies involve confidential medical data that cannot be made public.

But the board argues that the problems are much more extensive than that. The plan requires that "raw data" be available to the public, but does not define the term. This vagueness is present everywhere. "The lack of criteria for what might satisfy the requirement makes it difficult to understand the implications," argues the board regarding the lack of definition of the proposal for what research should be available. The rule suggests that there may be exceptions to the requirement, but does not say what they are.

Nor does it explain how public access will be paid. Data archiving involves ongoing costs, and EPA has not made clear who was going to pay them.

EPA policies face a tangled set of requirements. Policies must be produced through the formal federal regulatory process and be consistent with the legal skills that Congress has designated to the EPA, often refined through court decisions. They should address issues delegated to the EPA, such as clean air and water. In many cases, the laws that have delegated these powers to the EPA specify that the regulatory process must incorporate scientific and economic analysis. Finally, to the extent that all that allows, policies should be consistent with the political objectives of the current administration.

The SAB's job is to highlight when one of those factors, the best available science, is not being properly considered. That does not mean that considering it will change a policy, given all those other factors. But the problems highlighted by the SAB suggest that it is not being considered at all, which may make some of Trump's policies difficult to defend in court.

And it provides a solid indication that the SAB remains committed to identifying the best available science, even when that is not popular with the EPA as a whole.