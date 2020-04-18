EONIA PLAZA Full Version Free Download

About EONIA PLAZA PC Game 2020

During this trip, you will meet dear master Enodio and Lanius, the faithful friend of Albius. You will hear about the eight master explorers and the artist, writer, and inventor, the unique and perfect Mivos Estrus.https://mashviral.com/towertale-v1-2-plaza-free-full-version-download/



EONIA is a game to enjoy alone. A vast and colorful place where you have to explore every corner to know its mysteries and legends.

You will find books and scrolls that will help you learn new skills and discover the rich history that surrounds it.

There are dozens of articles and a wide variety of skills.

You can navigate by boat and on land to travel long distances in seconds thanks to the magic portals that the forgotten civilization built years ago.

You can build structures and chests, and their mysteries will not be a difficult task if you have a hook and the necessary knowledge.

A skill tree will show you everything you already know and what you need to learn. Let us not forget that Albius is a simple apprentice.

A complete inventory will allow you to follow the objects and know their characteristics and uses.

A mission log will allow you to understand what remains to be done and what adventure to continue.

Life surrounds each stone, and you will have to learn how you can benefit from it through all kinds of books.

Eonia Gameplay:

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Plaza

Game file name: EONIA_PLAZA.iso

Game download size: 3.0 GB

EONIA PLAZA system requirements

Before starting the free download of EONIA PLAZA, make sure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 7

* Processor: Dual Core

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB of available space

* Sound card: integrated sound card of the motherboard

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 8.1 64 bit

* Processor: Intel i3

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 285

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB of available space

* Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

EONIA PLAZA Free Download

Click on the button below to start EONIA PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup.