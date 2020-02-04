Enzi, Barrasso among senators who insist on USDA support for sugar beet growers

Sen. Mike Enzi will give a speech in honor of the electoral law of Wyoming on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (YouTube)

CASPER, Wyo – US Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso are part of a two-party group that has signed a letter of support calling on the Department of Agriculture to help sugar beet growers whose crops have been affected by the weather.

According to a release, farmers in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming have suffered a “devastating” loss due to weather conditions in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“We urge the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take immediate action to implement the eligible sugar beet provisions approved in the FY20 Appropriations Act as part of the Wildfire, Hurricane and Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP +), “the letter said partially.

“Since its establishment, this program has been essential for farmers during growing seasons with adverse weather. At this moment, the USDA rapid action is necessary for the farmers of Western Sugar Cooperative (the cooperative) to obtain operational loans for the 2020 harvest in the next 30 days. “

According to the release, the two-part letter was led by US senators Cory Gardner, R-Colo., And Michael Bennet, D-Colo., And also signed by US senators Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Ben Sasse, R-Neb ., Steve Daines, R-Mont., And Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Last year’s autumn harvest was hit particularly hard by unusual and suddenly cold temperatures.

According to an article in the Powell Tribune on November 26, 2019, the harvest was stopped early due to freezing weather, causing 31 percent of the crops to rot in the soil.

The full letter can be read here.