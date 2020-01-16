Enzi announces the conclusion of a new trade agreement with North America, Barrasso attributes to Trump

Wyoming Senior Senator Mike Enzi and Junior Senator John Barrasso

CASPER, Wyo. – The U.S. Senate passed a law on Thursday, January 16, creating a new North American trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“This historic bipartisan trade agreement will provide the Wyoming industry with much-needed security and ensure that we can maintain beneficial trade relationships with Mexico and Canada,” said Wyoming US Senator Mike Enzi. “Although this trade agreement is not perfect, it offers new opportunities for workers in our state and across the country. I look forward to the President signing it soon. “

Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso said the new trade deal signals that President Donald Trump will honor a campaign promise.

“President Trump has promised to put America first in terms of our trade policy,” he said. “Today, we kept that promise when the Senate passed a modernized trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.”

“Twelve million American jobs depend on trading with our North American neighbors. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) protects these jobs by giving American companies, farmers, and ranchers years of access to the Canadian and Mexican markets. “

Barrasso also praised Trump for participating in other trade agreements during his presidency.

“The USMCA is not the only major trade deal on the books,” he said. “President Trump has signed new contracts with South Korea and Japan since taking office.”

“He also forced China to the negotiating table and signed an important agreement to open up Chinese markets for a variety of American products, including Wyoming beef and energy exports. Together, these trade agreements will strengthen our growing economy, protect American jobs, and build on the successful work of the President to realign and modernize US trade policy. “

Enzi urged people to learn more about the implications of the new agreement for Wyoming in the United States Commercial Representative’s office.

According to this office, Wyoming exported $ 270 million worth of goods to Canada and Mexico in 2018.

In 2018, it was said to be the top ten Wyoming exports to these countries: