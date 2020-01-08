Loading...

SRINAGAR, India – Envoys from 15 countries, including the United States, will visit Kashmir controlled by India for two days on Thursday, the first diplomats in New Delhi since India has stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and initially a hard performance imposed on August.

The diplomats are expected to meet members of civil society and government officials during their visit to Srinagar and Jammu, officials said. Details are not immediately available, but they are expected to receive a briefing about the security situation of different agencies.

In October a group of MEPs had visited the disputed Kashmir region.

The Press of India Press said that diplomats representing Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, the Maldives, South Korea, Morocco and Nigeria will also be part of the new delegation.

In August, the Indian government ended the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir. It was accompanied by a harsh performance, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of extra troops to the already highly militarized region, imposing a great curfew, arresting thousands and virtually breaking all communications.

Authorities have since eased various restrictions, eliminated roadblocks and restored landlines and mobile telephone services. The internet service has yet to be restored in the valley of Kashmir.

They have encouraged students to return to school and businesses to reopen, but political leaders from the region continue to be arrested or detained.

The corresponding press