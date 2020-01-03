Environmental startup wants to use drones to plant billions of trees

Loading...

Every year many more trees are felled than planted. Can drones compensate for deforestation? The relationship between those two points may sound weak, but it is not only perfectly logical for the people of the Canadian company Flash Forest; it is perhaps the only way to solve a major ecological problem.

The concept of Flash Forest is to use advanced unmanned aircraft (UAV & # 39; s) to plant a billion trees. Compared with current plant technology, this technology-supported reforestation would rapidly speed up the speed of planting trees – and ecological restoration – on a planetary scale.

"We use drones to plant trees because it provides a fast and scalable solution for deforestation and climate change," Cameron Jones, co-founder of Flash Forest, told Digital Trends. "We are currently able to plant our pre-germinated seed pods at a speed of one per second, and we expect that we can plant up to 20,000 pods per drone per day."

The main problem currently stopping this important task is an investment in pod production. Although the team of five people is convinced that this production can be fully automated, they have to raise enough money for a deposit on a piece of equipment. The result is that they have turned to Kickstarter to collect the money.

A project with this kind of eco-ambition may seem a bit far away for the regular Kickstarter audience. Fortunately it seems that users have stepped on the board. With more than two weeks to go, Flash Forest has already raised more than $ 50,000 against an original target of $ 7,700. There are several financing price points available – from a single tree for less than a dollar to 2,000 trees for $ 1500. People who pledge their hard-earned money can also pick up a range of supporting memorabilia, including coats, mugs and more.

"We are completely stunned by the amount of support received," Jones said. "We thought that we would achieve our fundraising goal, but did not expect that we would achieve it as quickly as we do. I think this speaks more to the good will of the public than anything else. I sincerely believe that most people want to do something about climate change and environmental degradation, but I don't know how. We have offered one solution and I think it resonated with people. "

As always, we offer our usual mandatory warnings about the potential risks of crowdfunding campaigns. This can include projects that are not sent on time, as described or sometimes not at all. We hope this is not the case here – the world would be much better off with a billion more trees.

