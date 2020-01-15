Environment Canada warns of heavy snowfall possibly Wednesday evening

Environment Canada warns about heavy snow on the way.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

A low-pressure system that enters the region from across the Great Lakes can bring heavy snow to the Ottawa area on Wednesday night, says Environment Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement on Tuesday afternoon that points to the potential for 10 to 15 centimeters of snow in Eastern and Central Ontario. It also said that in some areas it could give snowfall warnings, indicating more than 15 centimeters of snowfall within 12 hours.

The special weather forecast covers Ottawa North, Kanata, Orleans, Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe.

In the meantime, residents of the Ottawa area can expect to wake up on Wednesday with possibly icy drizzle, and switch to snow flurries with an accumulation of about two centimeters during the day. The high temperature Wednesday will be zero and will fall to -5 Wednesday evening.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high of –6, with skies at night and the low depth to an icy –19.

Friday is sunny and cold and more snow is forecast for the weekend.