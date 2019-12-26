Environment Canada predicts possible snow flurries for the Okanagan – Okanagan

Loading...

Environment Canada forecasts possible snowfall across Okanagan for the next three days.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's weather is a mixture of sun and clouds, along with a 40 percent chance of late afternoon storms and a maximum of 0 to 1 degrees.

The night low with cloudy skies is -3, together with winds of up to 15 km / h and a wind speed of -5. When it snows, about two centimeters are projected.

B.C. Evening weather forecast: 25.12

B.C. Evening weather forecast: 25.12

In the southern Okanagan stronger winds are expected, 30 km / h up to 50 km / h, which will reduce the wind speed to -8.

Sun and clouds plus a 60% chance of thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, along with a high of 0 ° C. The night low will drop to -7 ° C, although the sky will be clear.

Environment Canada calls for a cloudy sky and a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday. The high is -2 ° C, the low overnight falls slightly to -4 ° C when the sky is cloudy.

A webcam from the SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shows a beautiful day at higher altitudes on Thursday, along with clouds that cover the lower parts of the Okanagan Valley.

SilverStar Mountain Resort

Sunshine returns on Sunday, although it doesn't last long as the forecast predicts a possible snowfall on Monday evening and all Tuesday, followed by a possible rain on January 1.

Another Thursday, a special weather statement for small snow accumulations for Fraser Valley was issued.

“A front that moves south along the BC. The coast will encounter a somewhat cool air mass over the lower mainland in the early evening, ”Environment Canada said in the statement.

“The precipitation will initially be a mixture of snow and rain, and two to four centimeters can be expected on higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to five centimeters are forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley. "

Precipitation will turn into rain over Metro Vancouver around midnight, while it can remain as snow for the eastern Fraser Valley until Friday morning.

Heavy snowfall on vacation leads to a special avalanche warning for the Rocky Mountains

Heavy snowfall on vacation leads to a special avalanche warning for the Rocky Mountains

