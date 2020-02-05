Environment Canada gives warning when snow, ice, ice-cold rain looms

(File photo)

Thursday morning and afternoon rides can be nasty in the London region, Environment Canada warns.

The National Weather Agency has issued a special weather statement for London and Middlesex County, as a low system from Texas could bring snow mixed with ice and even ice-cold rain to the region from Wednesday evening.

Between five and ten centimeters of snow could fall in the region before precipitation stops on Thursday evening, Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, the Kettle Creek conservation authority also warned the public of high water levels in Lake Erie, which were at a high point in Port Stanley at the end of January, after weeks of heavy rainfall.

The nature conservation authority asked people to be particularly vigilant for persistent, gusty winds above 50 kilometers per hour.

“Under the right circumstances, a flood can occur quickly with little warning,” the nature conservation authority said in a statement.

“All residents of the coastline must be aware that wind and wave action can cause coastline erosion, damage to coastline structures, and cause local flooding.”

After warmer days than normal, the temperatures are also expected to return to more seasonal values ​​for the rest of the week.

The forecast from Environment Canada requires a high of -2 ° C for Wednesday, coupled with a mix of sun and cloud before the snow arrives.

The remainder of the forecast includes day heights of -2 C Thursday, -3 C Friday, -3 Saturday and -2 C on Sunday.