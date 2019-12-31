Entries for the week of December 30th

Loading...

There is always something to do in New York, and this is especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, a lively band, a great pop singer or an aspiring rapper perform in one of the city's thousands of different venues.

To help all of your “city that never sleeps” residents search the hundreds of different artists fighting for their hard-earned dollars, we've put together some of the best and most fascinating concerts that take place in the New York area for them Week of December 30th.

Monday, December 30th

Phish @ Madison Square Garden (tickets)

As for jam bands, they don't get much better than Phish.

Ryley Walker @ Le Poisson Rouge (Tickets)

Read our current interview with Walker here.

Tuesday December 31st

Cloud Nothing @ Knitting Factory – Brooklyn (Tickets)

Read our interview with Cloud Nothings for 2018 here.

Phish @ Madison Square Garden (tickets)

The Strokes (with Mac DeMarco) @ Barclays Center (Tickets)

Julian Casablancas and Company made their comeback last year while Mac DeMarco shared a new album with us, Here Comes The Cowboy.

Saturday, January 4th

David Byrne @ Hudson Theater (Tickets)

After touring the country, Bryne's American utopia show found a regular home at the Hudson Theater.

