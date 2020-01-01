Entries for the week of December 30th

Loading...

Los Angeles is one of the best music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: there is always a lot of great music playing somewhere, but there is so much of it that it can be difficult to sort everything out and find the best stuff. If that's a problem you're facing, you've come to the right place: Read on to find a list of concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 30.

Tuesday December 31st

Getty Image

Megan Thee Stallion @ The Novo [Tickets]

Megan Thee Stallion took over completely with her Hot Girl Summer movement in 2019 and she keeps the momentum going with a New Year's Eve performance in Los Angeles. The Houston hottie released her debut EP Fever earlier this year with hits like "Big Ole Freak" and the DaBaby-supported single "Cash Sh * t".

Guided By Voices @ Teragram Ballroom [Sold Out]

The indie rock band Guided By Voices is taking a short 5-city circuit into the New Year and their show in Los Angeles, NYE, is already sold out. This year alone the band released three projects: Zeppelin over China, Warp and Woof and the October release Sweating the Plague.

George Clanton @ Lodge Room [tickets]

The electronic mastermind George Clanton, formerly known as Mirror Kisses, starts the new year in Los Angeles. His synth pop essence will usher in 2020 with graceful and nostalgic vibes.

