Entries for the week of December 23rd

Loading...

There is always something to do in New York, and this is especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, a lively band, a great pop singer or an aspiring rapper perform in one of the city's thousands of different venues.

To help all of your “city that never sleeps” residents search the hundreds of different artists fighting for their hard-earned dollars, we've put together some of the best and most fascinating concerts that take place in the New York area for them Week of December 23.

Monday December 23rd

polyvinyl

David Byrne @ Hudson Theater (Tickets)

The former Talking Heads boss plays one of the most entertaining shows of his career at American Utopia.

Jeff Rosenstock @ Trans-Pecos (Tickets)

Read our interview with Rosenstock here.

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

The legendary indie rock group will hold the fort down in New York this Christmas week.

Tuesday December 24th

Matador

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

Wednesday December 25th

Godlis

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

Thursday December 26th

Getty Image

Dave East @ PlayStation Theater (Tickets)

In his new song "No Hoodie (Nothin’ To Lose) "East recently published a contribution by Jay Electronica.

David Byrne @ Hudson Theater (Tickets)

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

Friday December 27th

Getty Image

David Byrne @ Hudson Theater (Tickets)

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

Saturday December 28th

Getty Image

David Byrne @ Hudson Theater (Tickets)

Phish @ Madison Square Garden (tickets)

Phish has been one of the largest live bands for decades and currently plays the most prestigious venue in the country.

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

Sunday December 29th

Getty Image

David Byrne @ Hudson Theater (Tickets)

Phish @ Madison Square Garden (tickets)

Yasiin Bey @ Sony Hall (tickets)

The artist, formerly known as Mos Def, has recorded a new album this year, but it is not available everywhere.

Yo La Tengo in the Bowery Ballroom (Tickets)

(tagsToTranslate) Home (t) Music (t) Concerts (t) Live Music (t) Live Music New York (t) New York