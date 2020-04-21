“The Fiji Rugby Union has verified that its seat on the Earth Rugby Council will be stuffed by union CEO John O’Connor.”

The allegations against Kean indirectly embroiled Earth Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, who is searching for re-election and whose nomination was seconded by the Fijian union. Beaumont is battling Agustin Pichot for the most significant placement in the sport, with voting beginning on April 27.

Beaumont, the latest incumbent, had his bid to be retained endorsed by the French Rugby Federation (FFF), which was seconded by the FRU – the organisation instead than independently by its chairman.

The Sunday Situations reported in an article published at the weekend it has read “graphic recordings” of Kean using violent and homophobic language when in charge of Fiji’s prison service.

“Globe Rugby notes allegations in the United kingdom Sunday Periods about Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean and usually takes them really critically,” an previously statement from Earth Rugby reported.

“Rugby is a sport constructed on powerful and inclusive values and Earth Rugby does not in any way condone any abusive or discriminatory conduct, as outlined within just its bye-legislation.

“Environment Rugby is at the moment in dialogue with the Fiji Rugby Union about the nature of the allegations and it would be inappropriate to remark at this time.”

Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, had been striving to safe a seat on the Globe Rugby Executive Committee.

World Rugby states a position on its council is awarded to a union and not an unique, with Fiji conference the pertinent requirements under the revised governance approach released in November 2015.